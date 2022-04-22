My name is Lucy and I am a German Shepherd mix around eight years old. I have a shy personality... View on PetFinder
Lonnie Knowles, a fixture of charitable efforts and social scenes around the area, died suddenly last weekend. He was 48 years old.
The former Longview car dealership owner who was found guilty of four felonies, including child rape, in August likely will spend the rest of …
The Cowlitz County Coroner's Office is asking for help to identify a woman killed by a train April 2 in Woodland to reunite her with her family.
A man who allegedly flew from Colorado to Longview for sexual relations with a minor pleaded not guilty to seven felonies, including child rap…
A high-ranking Cowlitz County Superior Court official has been charged with sexually abusing a child roughly 12 years ago.
LONGVIEW — At a recent evening campaign town hall, Republican candidate Joe Kent rattled off his Day 1 priorities if he’s elected to Congress.
CLARK COUNTY — A Vancouver man and a Longview woman accused of distributing drugs and abusing a 6-month-old puppy appeared April 15 in Clark C…
Tucked between chain discount stores, inside an Ocean Beach Highway strip mall, is a sushi and hibachi-style restaurant owned by south Asian i…
Drew’s Grocery was recognized Thursday for its community service over its 84 years of operation, as the community repays that kindness by supp…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
