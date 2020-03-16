Lower Court Dispositions
Longview Municipal Court

  • Andrew F. Avalos, 23, of Longview, $525.50 fine for first-degree negligent driving Sept. 14, 2015.
  • Colleen E. Echols, 56, of Woodland, five days in jail for resisting arrest May 25.
  • Eichy Renis, 29, of Longview, five days in jail for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief Sept. 7.
  • Anthony L. First, 30, of Longview, five days in jail for third-degree theft Dec. 15.
  • Steven M. Wells, 28, of Woodland, four days in jail for giving a false statement to a public servant May 26.
  • Christian T. Nelson, 25, of Longview, three days in jail for giving a false statement to a public servant July 5.
  • Kelly O. Conley, 57, of Longview, five days in jail for third-degree theft Aug. 31.
  • Troy R. Trucke, 49, of Longview, one day in jail and $345 fine for driving under the influence Oct. 7.
  • Regina S. Jacobs, 52, of Longview, one day in jail for disorderly conduct Oct. 18.
  • Daniel R. Uskoski, 52, of Woodland, 10 days in jail for third-degree theft Dec. 9.
  • Ambon Akiuo, 20, of Kelso, five days in jail for first-degree negligent driving.
  • Scott L. Keele, 30, of Longview, 10 days in jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer Dec. 22.
  • Charles K. Depace, 36, of Longview, 75 days in jail and $175 fine for driving under the influence Oct. 5, 2009.
  • Jesse D. Andersen, 31, of Gresham, $471.50 fine for first-degree negligent driving Aug. 27, 2017.
  • Conor S. Smith, 22, of Longview, four days in jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer Oct. 1, 2018.
  • Kyle D. Loney, 26, of Longview, seven days in jail for fourth-degree assault July 18.
  • Lucas Daniel L. Bunn, 24, of Kelso, five days in jail for third-degree theft Jan. 3.
  • Lukas L. Sirino, 23, of Longview, three days in jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer Jan. 4.
  • Andrew H. Christensen, 20, of Longview, six days in jail for third-degree theft Feb. 22.
  • Danielle D. Reed, 29, of Kelso, three days in jail for third-degree theft Feb. 22.
  • Trevor L. Van, 32, of Longview, six days in jail for third-degree theft Feb. 19.
  • Steven L. Griffin, 35, of Longview, five days in jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer Feb. 24.

Woodland Municipal Court

  • David S. Powell, 40, of Longview, 10 days in jail for third-degree theft Feb. 9.
  • Jannelle J. Rodeback, 34, of Longview, five days in jail for third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass Aug. 23.
  • Jacob D. Webster, 21, of Woodland, seven days in jail for third-degree theft July 23, 2017 and third-degree theft Aug. 21, 2017.

Cowlitz County District Court

  • Jenson J. Nimeisa, 42, of Longview, three days in jail for first-degree negligent driving Feb. 1, 2015.
  • Peyman Shojaei, 45, of Seattle, five days in jail for reckless endangerment Feb. 8, 2019.
  • Angela R. Roberts, 52, of La Center, three days in jail for second-degree criminal trespass Oct. 18.
  • Kiomarys De La Rosa De Marquiss, 26, of Kalama, three days in jail for first-degree negligent driving July 18 and driving under the influence Sept. 26.
  • Patrick J. Fromherz, 34, of Vancouver, 35 days in jail for driving under the influence July 19.
  • Enrique M. Guzman, 19, of Castle Rock, three days in jail for first-degree negligent driving Dec. 7.
  • Michael D. Gwynn, 51, of Kelso, $250 fine for first-degree negligent driving Oct. 12.
  • Brendan C. Mayhew, 24, of Longview, two days in jail and $850 fine for driving under the influence Dec. 21.
  • Joseph M. Eubanks, 30, of Kalama, four days in jail for giving a false statement to a public servant Dec. 22.
  • Michael R. Varner, 57, of Silverlake, two days in jail for driving under the influence Dec. 28.
  • Moses Hernandez, 40, of Hillboro, jail and fine suspended for third-degree theft Feb. 19, 2018.
  • Mark C. Root, 50, of Castle Rock, six days in jail and $600 fine for driving under the influence Jan. 6.
  • Krista A. Hicks, 31, of Longview, two days in jail for driving under the influence Jan. 7.
