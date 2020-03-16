Lower Court Dispositions

Longview Municipal Court
- Andrew F. Avalos, 23, of Longview, $525.50 fine for first-degree negligent driving Sept. 14, 2015.
- Colleen E. Echols, 56, of Woodland, five days in jail for resisting arrest May 25.
- Eichy Renis, 29, of Longview, five days in jail for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief Sept. 7.
- Anthony L. First, 30, of Longview, five days in jail for third-degree theft Dec. 15.
- Steven M. Wells, 28, of Woodland, four days in jail for giving a false statement to a public servant May 26.
- Christian T. Nelson, 25, of Longview, three days in jail for giving a false statement to a public servant July 5.
- Kelly O. Conley, 57, of Longview, five days in jail for third-degree theft Aug. 31.
- Troy R. Trucke, 49, of Longview, one day in jail and $345 fine for driving under the influence Oct. 7.
- Regina S. Jacobs, 52, of Longview, one day in jail for disorderly conduct Oct. 18.
- Daniel R. Uskoski, 52, of Woodland, 10 days in jail for third-degree theft Dec. 9.
- Ambon Akiuo, 20, of Kelso, five days in jail for first-degree negligent driving.
- Scott L. Keele, 30, of Longview, 10 days in jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer Dec. 22.
- Charles K. Depace, 36, of Longview, 75 days in jail and $175 fine for driving under the influence Oct. 5, 2009.
- Jesse D. Andersen, 31, of Gresham, $471.50 fine for first-degree negligent driving Aug. 27, 2017.
- Conor S. Smith, 22, of Longview, four days in jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer Oct. 1, 2018.
- Kyle D. Loney, 26, of Longview, seven days in jail for fourth-degree assault July 18.
- Lucas Daniel L. Bunn, 24, of Kelso, five days in jail for third-degree theft Jan. 3.
- Lukas L. Sirino, 23, of Longview, three days in jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer Jan. 4.
- Andrew H. Christensen, 20, of Longview, six days in jail for third-degree theft Feb. 22.
- Danielle D. Reed, 29, of Kelso, three days in jail for third-degree theft Feb. 22.
- Trevor L. Van, 32, of Longview, six days in jail for third-degree theft Feb. 19.
- Steven L. Griffin, 35, of Longview, five days in jail for obstructing a law enforcement officer Feb. 24.
Woodland Municipal Court
- David S. Powell, 40, of Longview, 10 days in jail for third-degree theft Feb. 9.
- Jannelle J. Rodeback, 34, of Longview, five days in jail for third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass Aug. 23.
- Jacob D. Webster, 21, of Woodland, seven days in jail for third-degree theft July 23, 2017 and third-degree theft Aug. 21, 2017.
Cowlitz County District Court
- Jenson J. Nimeisa, 42, of Longview, three days in jail for first-degree negligent driving Feb. 1, 2015.
- Peyman Shojaei, 45, of Seattle, five days in jail for reckless endangerment Feb. 8, 2019.
- Angela R. Roberts, 52, of La Center, three days in jail for second-degree criminal trespass Oct. 18.
- Kiomarys De La Rosa De Marquiss, 26, of Kalama, three days in jail for first-degree negligent driving July 18 and driving under the influence Sept. 26.
- Patrick J. Fromherz, 34, of Vancouver, 35 days in jail for driving under the influence July 19.
- Enrique M. Guzman, 19, of Castle Rock, three days in jail for first-degree negligent driving Dec. 7.
- Michael D. Gwynn, 51, of Kelso, $250 fine for first-degree negligent driving Oct. 12.
- Brendan C. Mayhew, 24, of Longview, two days in jail and $850 fine for driving under the influence Dec. 21.
- Joseph M. Eubanks, 30, of Kalama, four days in jail for giving a false statement to a public servant Dec. 22.
- Michael R. Varner, 57, of Silverlake, two days in jail for driving under the influence Dec. 28.
- Moses Hernandez, 40, of Hillboro, jail and fine suspended for third-degree theft Feb. 19, 2018.
- Mark C. Root, 50, of Castle Rock, six days in jail and $600 fine for driving under the influence Jan. 6.
- Krista A. Hicks, 31, of Longview, two days in jail for driving under the influence Jan. 7.