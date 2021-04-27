Louie
My name is Louie and I am a two year old Australian Cattle Dog. I may be slightly wary of... View on PetFinder
At least 10 WestRock employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, and one employee died from complications of the virus, acco…
UPDATE: Longview tow truck company owner 1 of 3 people killed in Interstate 5 crash Saturday south of Castle Rock
The owner of a Longview tow-truck company was one of three people killed in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock when…
A Castle Rock High School graduate is developing an eight-unit condominium on the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock.
I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified
Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours.
Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett violates seven rules of conduct, reprimanded with additional training
After a little over two years on the bench, Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett receives seven judicial rules of conduct violations from the state. Burchett will keep her position and receive additional training.
Hotel with 300 rooms, two new restaurants and sports betting under construction at ilani Casino in Ridgefield
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe broke ground on a 300-room hotel Friday at its ilani Casino and announced it will add two restaurants and sports betting to its gaming options.
Retired Kelso barber, Lakeside Industries team up to fix deteriorating Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens road
The road to Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens is cracked; century-old gravestones are tilted; and the headstones sometimes are too worn to read.
After years of playing political hot potato with the issue, officials may at last have a plan to seriously cope with the area’s stubborn and h…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Hosted encampment plan advances, Longview City Council to consider joint agreement with Cowlitz County again May 13
The Longview City Council advanced a plan Thursday for a hosted homeless encampment after more than two hours of discussion and public comment.