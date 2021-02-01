Look on the bright side: Cowlitz County scores in top 5% of best places to live in the U.S.

The county's Oregon neighbors in the Lower Columbia River basin also scored high by the USDA’s scenic standards: Columbia County was 125th, Clatsop 129th and Multnomah 174th in the U.S.

Because Hawaii was not included in the study, California got most of the high marks in the report.

Ventura County, Calif., just north of Los Angeles, topped the list as the most desirable place to live in America. Another 23 California counties were in the USDA’s top 30.

These "natural aspects of attractiveness," as the USDA describes them, are intended to be constant and relatively immutable.

According to the authors of the report, these attributes of a region are not expected to change much over time, so the USDA hasn't updated its data beyond the initial 1999 scoring.

"Natural amenities pertain to the physical rather than the social or economic environment," says the report.

“Things like plants, animals or the human environment are excluded by definition. We can measure the basic ingredients, not how these ingredients have been shaped by nature and man." Also excluded were things like public services, transportation, health care and jobs.