Look on the bright side: Cowlitz County scores in top 5% of best places to live in the U.S.

Folks may complain about the “February blahs,” about how the year’s shortest month is often the coldest and gloomiest. This year, as the coronavirus pandemic enters its second year, “blah” may seem to be far too mild a four-letter word.
Instead of relying on the cloud cover over a Pennsylvania groundhog’s burrow today as a sole source of winter optimism, a two-decades-old report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the “natural amenities” of every county in the nation offers a ray of sunshine.
The report, which made headlines when it was dusted off last week by a Washington Post researcher, included this gem:
Cowlitz County ranked in the top 5% of all U.S. counties for its scenery and weather – 159th in the country, and the ninth most livable county in Washington state, in terms of climate and topography.
Analyzing 30-50 years of weather data – warm winters, winter sun, temperate summers, summer humidity, topographic variation and “water area” – for the lower 48 states, USDA scientists ranked all 3,111 U.S. counties for their natural amenities, “the physical characteristics of a county that enhance the location as a place to live.”
The data gave not only Cowlitz County high marks: 19 of Washington’s 39 counties were in the nation’s top 10%, according to the USDA rank. Clallum, at the tip of the Olympic Peninsula, made the nation’s top 50. Others in the state’s top 10 were, in order, Jefferson, Whatcom, Mason, Skagit, Pacific, Snohomish, Pierce, Cowlitz and King.
The county's Oregon neighbors in the Lower Columbia River basin also scored high by the USDA’s scenic standards: Columbia County was 125th, Clatsop 129th and Multnomah 174th in the U.S.
Because Hawaii was not included in the study, California got most of the high marks in the report.
Ventura County, Calif., just north of Los Angeles, topped the list as the most desirable place to live in America. Another 23 California counties were in the USDA’s top 30.
These "natural aspects of attractiveness," as the USDA describes them, are intended to be constant and relatively immutable.
According to the authors of the report, these attributes of a region are not expected to change much over time, so the USDA hasn't updated its data beyond the initial 1999 scoring.
"Natural amenities pertain to the physical rather than the social or economic environment," says the report.
“Things like plants, animals or the human environment are excluded by definition. We can measure the basic ingredients, not how these ingredients have been shaped by nature and man." Also excluded were things like public services, transportation, health care and jobs.
Elsewhere in the country, the Great Lakes region and the upper Midwest scored the worst, perhaps because of the long and frigid winters.
The report has had some detractors over the years, since the combined data gsve high ranks to the intense heat of Maricopa County, Ariz., and the sweltering humidity of our nation’s capital.
Here are six criteria in the USDA report.
Warm winters
People are attracted to areas with warm winters. Southern areas of the country generally have the warmest winters, while the upper Midwest and the Rocky Mountains experience the coldest. Coastal areas are generally warmer than inland.
Winter sun
Brochures almost inevitably show sunny skies. The Southwest has the sunniest Januaries while the Pacific Northwest has the cloudiest. Some areas around the Great Lakes also have frequent January overcast.
Temperate summers
While less so with the wide¬spread use of air conditioning, summer heat is still a drawback. What seems most desirable is a temperate climate, with relatively little temperature gain between January and July.
Mountainous areas and areas along the west coast tend to have the most temperate summers according to this measure.
Summer humidity
Humidity, which adds to summer discomfort, is relatively low in the West, except along the coast. July humidity is high in much of the Southeast (although humidity tends to be lower in southern Florida than in northern Florida and southern Georgia.).
Topographic variation
In general, the more varied the topography, the more appealing the setting. There five basic land formations: plains, tablelands, plains with hills or mountains, open hills or mountains, and hills and mountains.
Water area as a proportion of total county area
Coastal areas and areas with lakes are more pleasant than areas lacking surface water.