Longview woman begins hunger strike to protest county's ICE contract

A Longview woman entered a fifth day Tuesday of a hunger strike she began in protest of Cowlitz County's contract with federal immigration officials to hold juvenile immigration detainees.

Jeni Quiriconi, 64, said that since 12:01 a.m. Friday, she has limited her daily diet to 600 calories. Each day, she said she will only consume two nutrition drinks, 200 calories each, and another 200 calories from cucumbers, celery and radishes.

Quiriconi, calling on the County Commissioners to end the contract, said in an interview Monday that she will continue this lifestyle "until the contract ends, or I pass away from starvation."

"I am not going to stop. I don't want to die. I have no death wish. My dad is 96 and I really would like to outlive him," Quiriconi said. "(But) someone needs to speak out for those who cannot speak out for themselves."

"I want my life to really mean something," she said. "I want to amount to something for someone, somewhere, in a way that's really meaningful. I was a veteran: I didn't have to give my life for anyone there, but I was willing to, and I'm willing to give my life for these young people."