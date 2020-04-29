Longview police shuts down Highlands Satellite Offic

The Longview Police Department has permanently closed its Highlands Satellite Office because an agreement with the building owner for use of the space expires Thursday.

The office was located at 216 30th Avenue behind the St. Helens grocery store, and it had served the city's poorest neighborhood for nearly 24 years.

"Through the generosity and public interest of Cathryn Lenertz, the City of Longview maintained a satellite office in the Highlands Neighborhood from Sept. 27, 1996 until Aug. 31, 2016," according to a city press release.

"The satellite office was purchased and the new owners allowed the police department to occupy that space until the end of April 2020. Longview Police have moved back to the main station, located at 1351 Hudson St."

The department continues to provide services as usual out of the main station. People may call the 24/7 non-emergency dispatch number to report crime, 360.577.3098. The Cop Logic online police reporting tool is available 24/7 at www.mylongview.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0