Longview Pioneer Lions award scholarships

The Longview Pioneer Lions Club recently awarded six $2,000 scholarships to local students attending Mark Morris and R.A. Long high schools and Lower Columbia College.
Meleah Kandoll received the Oscar Lemiere Scholarship. A 2019 graduate of Toutle Lake High School, she attended Lower Columbia College as a Running Start student. She currently is in the nursing program at LCC, where she maintains a 4.0 grade-point average. She plans to graduate as a registered nurse in December with an interest in pediatrics.
Kandoll also is a full-time in-home caregiver to a young boy with disabilities.
Troy Hilker received a Frank Brown Scholarship for a college student. He is a full-time student at Lower Columbia College in the diesel mechanics program.
He has a compelling story of making personal course corrections and overcoming obstacles to ultimately provide service and support to other individuals who might struggle, according to a press release from the Longview Pioneer Lions.
Hilker is a student leader at LCC, a peer leader and he volunteers with a meal share program for homeless people in the community.
His goal is to be a machinist and work on diesel and gas powered engines.
Edwin Reyes-Ramirez of R.A. Long High School received a Frank Brown Scholarship for a high school student.
He plans to attend LCC with a focus on mechanical engineering and/or architecture.
At RAL, Reyes-Ramirez was in the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program, a program for students who show the drive, heart and grit to get into college who may otherwise be underrepresented, notes the press release.
He played soccer in high school. He volunteers at his church.
Reyes-Ramirez wants to use his schooling to fix, build or design cars for people.
Hannah Cheney of Mark Morris High School also received a Frank Brown Scholarship for a high school student.
She plans to pursue a career as a baker/caterer in the culinary arts field.
She was a top member of the Culinary Arts class serving as a lead and role model in the program. She was president of the Ukulele Club and was a member of the gay-straight student alliance and the art club.
She has volunteered at a sweet shop, concessions stands, and, most recently, assembling cloth face masks.
Zachary Duschik of R.A. Long received a Don Peck Scholarship.
He was in the AVID program, was a member of National Honor Society and was a student leadership liaison. He also volunteered at food drives and outdoor school and volunteers at his church and at St. Vincent de Paul.
He works at the Mint Valley Golf Course.
Duschik will attend Boise State University where he will major in computer science with a possible minor in business management.
Gabe Slind of Mark Morris received a Don Peck Scholarship.
A 4.0 GPA student, he was Associated Student Body president, was the men’s tennis team captain and was the 2019 doubles state tennis champion. He led blood drives at school and worked on food drives. He volunteered 900 hours at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. He also was involved in a variety of clubs.
He volunteers at his church and works at the Mint Valley Racquet and Fitness Club.
Slind will attend the United States Naval Academy where he will major in political science.
Longview Pioneer Lions Club members have been serving Longivew since 1923. The group provides hearing aids to people in need, collects food during the annual Walk ’N Knock Food Drive, gives books to elementary school children, hosts the Street of Screams Halloween event, helps provide Christmas lights at Lake Sacajawea and grants scholarships to students in memory of former club members.
