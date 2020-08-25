Longview officer honors blue line in Newport

NEWPORT — Longview Police Officer Kevin Sawyer was walking on the Newport Bayfront with his family recently when they saw that the memorial bench honoring Oregon State Police Senior Trooper James Hatch had been vandalized, the bench marked with the letters BLM, a blue line painted over with yellow.
The bench depicts the U.S. flag painted in blue, as well as the blue line. “The blue line represents sacrifice,” Sawyer said in explaining his perspective. “(Police killed in the line of duty) paid the ultimate sacrifice. They went to work, kissed their family goodbye and never came home.”
Sawyer related that in 2019, his friend, Deputy Justin Derosier of the Cowlitz County (Wash.) Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty. “When you lose somebody, it makes it more personal. I felt it through friends that I’ve lost.
“(The vandalism of the bench) bothered me enough that I felt like I had to fix it, that me and the kids needed to come down and fix it. And they completely agreed with me. We had to make this right,” Sawyer said.
The Sawyer family visits Newport once or twice a year. “We love this community,” he told the News-Times. Before painting the bench, Sawyer went to the Newport Police Department, in case someone saw him painting and called the police. He wasn’t looking for recognition, he explained, rather he wanted the Newport Police to know that someone cared.
“The last thing I was expecting was for it to be shared all over Facebook,” Sawyer said. His brother, Polk County (Ark.) Sheriff Scott Sawyer, shared it on a police page, where Newport Mayor Dean Sawyer (no relation) saw it, bringing the action taken by the Longview police officer and his children, Rylee, 9, and Ryker, 7, to the attention of the News-Times.
“There’s nobody in town who would have done it,” Mayor Sawyer said referring to the vandalism. He insisted it had to have been done by someone visiting Newport. “It just makes me sick. This is not Newport.”
Mayor Sawyer noted that protests in Newport have been peaceful and educational, saying he’s attended them. “The violence and the damage … and now the vandalism of this bench — it doesn’t solve anything. It doesn’t help anything. It makes it worse. It’s just senseless,” he said.
“Trooper Hatch wasn’t one of those cops that people hated. Everyone in town loved him,” Mayor Sawyer said, indicating he felt personally affronted by the vandalism. Such actions don’t reflect Newport, he said.
The bench, placed by retired Newport Police Officer Steve Etter to honor OSP Trooper James Hatch, has been restored, thanks to the Sawyer family of Longview.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!