Longview officer honors blue line in Newport

NEWPORT — Longview Police Officer Kevin Sawyer was walking on the Newport Bayfront with his family recently when they saw that the memorial bench honoring Oregon State Police Senior Trooper James Hatch had been vandalized, the bench marked with the letters BLM, a blue line painted over with yellow.

The bench depicts the U.S. flag painted in blue, as well as the blue line. “The blue line represents sacrifice,” Sawyer said in explaining his perspective. “(Police killed in the line of duty) paid the ultimate sacrifice. They went to work, kissed their family goodbye and never came home.”

Sawyer related that in 2019, his friend, Deputy Justin Derosier of the Cowlitz County (Wash.) Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty. “When you lose somebody, it makes it more personal. I felt it through friends that I’ve lost.

“(The vandalism of the bench) bothered me enough that I felt like I had to fix it, that me and the kids needed to come down and fix it. And they completely agreed with me. We had to make this right,” Sawyer said.