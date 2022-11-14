A Longview man pleaded not guilty to child molestation charges after a resident accused him of inappropriately touching their child, as stated in court documents.

In his first appearance over Zoom in a Cowlitz County Superior Court, Richard Ray Ball, 47, of Longview, emerged disheveled during his Oct 31st preliminary hearing.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on Oct 28, when a 10-year-old accused Ball of taking her hand and placing it on his penis while they sat together on a couch; he allegedly "moved it up and down, which made sloshing sounds," Deputy Bauman wrote.

While using the alias of Jane Doe to protect the accuser's identity, Deputy Bauman wrote in the Arrestee Information and Probable Cause Sheet that Jane Doe told a relative she didn't understand what to do and pretended to be sleeping. After the encounter, Doe washed her hands and wept.

The document would go on to mention that following a confrontation with a relative, Ball denied the accusations against him to both the relative and later arriving officers.

Deputy Bauman asked Ball if he wanted to provide a statement, and he obliged the request. Mr. Ball was also alerted that he would have to find another place to stay during the investigation.

As Ball wrote his statement, with another officer close by, a relative played a video recording between herself and Jane Doe to Deputy Bauman. The video allegedly shows Doe detailing her encounter with Ball, in which she says Ball, while on the couch with a blanket, brought her hand on his "private parts" and started to move it, which began to make a noise.

After viewing the video, Bauman believed he had enough probable cause to place Ball under arrest for child molestation charges.

While wearing an inmate uniform, Judge Thad Scudder denied Ball's request for a court-appointed attorney due to his income and placed constraints on his $25,000 bail.

As rereleased on bail, Ball must remain at least 100 yards away from Jane Doe, not own or possess a firearm, and must report to Offender Services.

Ball has submitted a not-guilty plea and is scheduled to appear in another pretrial hearing on Jan 5 in a Cowlitz County court.