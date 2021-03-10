Longview man charged in Chehalis attack

A 20-year-old Longview man has been charged for allegedly attempting to strangle a man in Chehalis March 8.

Nathan L. Ervin reportedly entered a residence in the 400 block of Avery Road in Chehalis without permission and accused the victim of kissing his ex-girlfriend before allegedly attacking the victim, putting both hands around the victim’s throat so that “he momentarily couldn’t breath,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. Another person reportedly pulled Ervin off of the victim, and Ervin allegedly left the scene.

A Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded just after 11:20 p.m. on March 8 and documented the victim’s injuries, which included “obvious injuries” and bruising to his neck, a swollen elbow and a large abrasion on his back.

Ervin was located at his address in Longview and allegedly admitted to attacking the victim, but reportedly did not recall choking him.

He was booked into the Lewis County Jail at 2 a.m. on March 9 and was charged with second-degree assault by strangulation.

Judge J. Andrew Toynbee set Ervin’s bail at $5,000 cash or bond and issued a no-contact order for the victim, citing concerns about community safety and the safety of the victim. He has an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 18.

