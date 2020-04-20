Longview leaves lights burning for Class of 2020

The hands on the clock tower struck 8:20 p.m. as Longview Memorial Stadium was flooded with light. Starting at 2020 hours in military time, and running for 20 minutes, the stadium’s bright lights were turned on in recognition of the Longview School District seniors.
Friday night marked the beginning of a long goodbye for the class of 2020. High schools all over the state turned on their stadium lights to recognize the soon-to-be graduating seniors who have forfeited their last semesters and seasons to COVID-19.
According to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, more than 150 high schools participated in the “Be the Light” movement across the state last week. Schools in Oregon also took part in the nationwide effort.
In The Daily News coverage area last week, lights were shining on at least 14 fields. In addition to Longview Memorial Stadium, floodlights were also turned on at Kelso, Naselle, Wahkiakum, Toledo, Winlock, Toutle Lake, Kalama, Woodland, Clatskanie and Rainier high schools. Kelso Babe Ruth and the Lower Columbia College softball and baseball teams joined the ceremony by turning on the lamps at Rister Stadium, Tam O’Shanter Park, and David Story Field.
Outside of Longview’s shared stadium and lined up along the fence was a group of Monarchs. They’d come out to see the lights. Cameron Mansker, a Mark Morris senior, noted the event gave them a reason to get out of the house and see some friends while being honored by the school.
“We’re just hanging out. It’s pretty cool, especially the scoreboard being lit up with 2020 on it,” Mansker said. “We’re social distancing. We’re all six feet apart.”
While some were standing in a large huddle and pushing the limits of the social distancing guidelines, other spectators stayed in their cars or on the far side of the fence. According to Mansker, all of the students in his group were from Mark Morris.
Cole Busch, another Mark Morris senior said he also came out to see the lights and friends. He thought it was cool that the school district was participating in a nationwide effort.
“It seemed like a nice thing to do. We don’t get much else. It’s a nice thing we get to come do since we missed so much else. A lot of us have really nice memories here,” Busch explained.
Busch, a football and basketball player for the Monarchs, said he found out about the event through friends. Mansker also heard about the event through a student group chat. He was planning on walking across the stage with Busch this spring before the spread of COVID-19 canceled everything.
“It kind of sucks our senior year got ripped off by this,” Mansker added. “It’s weird, but it made it easy. It’s a relief off the shoulders to know for sure now. To go 12 years and not be able to walk, that sucks though.”
While there is not currently a plan for graduation ceremonies, Longview School District superintendent Dan Zorn recently went on Facebook live to address students and parents about the “Be the Light “ movement.
“Our intent is to honor our graduating seniors. You know this is a real lousy way to end your 13 years as a student in the Longview schools. We want to do this especially for them and to focus on them and their incredible commitment they’ve made to our schools,” Zorn said at the conclusion of the video.
The only worry Zorn had before Friday was in regard to people showing up to see the lights.
“Our only concern is that people are staying safe and keeping the proper social distancing. That’s something we’re very cognizant of. We want to make sure this honor we’re trying to bestow upon our seniors is something based on that (safety),” Zorn said.
Rick Parish, spokesman for the Longview School District shared those concerns.
“We just want to make sure it’s done responsibly,” Parish emphasized.
When the WIAA first mentioned the “Be the Light” movement, Robert Blackman, the Mark Morris Athletic Director, said he and the district began discussions about safety before they would commit to the event.
“This is a wonderful thing but the concern is, would it put us in a position where we’d have a hard time meeting the social distance requirements? Some school districts are waiting until after May 4. Some are not doing it at all. Our district decided to go ahead and do it tonight,” Blackman said.
He and Zorn also confirmed that the lights would be turned on every Friday at 8:20 p.m. up until the scheduled graduation dates. That way, everyone can have a chance to see the lights, feel the honor, relive the memories, and mourn what they’ve lost.
“The stadium like this, it’s just symbolic of the high school experience and the many wonderful times that take place in the stands and on the field and in the band. It’s just a place you see so much involvement of the student body,” Zorn said as the lights turned off and the stadium fell dark again, right at 8:40 p.m.
The Daily News will be covering the “Be the Light” movement over the next month by visiting stadiums and around the area, taking photos, and talking with the people who come out to see the light and honor the class of 2020.
