Longview leaves lights burning for Class of 2020

While there is not currently a plan for graduation ceremonies, Longview School District superintendent Dan Zorn recently went on Facebook live to address students and parents about the “Be the Light “ movement.

“Our intent is to honor our graduating seniors. You know this is a real lousy way to end your 13 years as a student in the Longview schools. We want to do this especially for them and to focus on them and their incredible commitment they’ve made to our schools,” Zorn said at the conclusion of the video.

The only worry Zorn had before Friday was in regard to people showing up to see the lights.

“Our only concern is that people are staying safe and keeping the proper social distancing. That’s something we’re very cognizant of. We want to make sure this honor we’re trying to bestow upon our seniors is something based on that (safety),” Zorn said.

Rick Parish, spokesman for the Longview School District shared those concerns.

“We just want to make sure it’s done responsibly,” Parish emphasized.

When the WIAA first mentioned the “Be the Light” movement, Robert Blackman, the Mark Morris Athletic Director, said he and the district began discussions about safety before they would commit to the event.