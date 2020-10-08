Longview firefighter douses flames in his former home

As Longview fire crews pulled on their gear before responding to a westside house fire Oct.7 , Master Firefighter Justin Noel realized the call was at his former residence.

“That’s my old house," he told his fellow firefighters late Wednesday night, according to a Longview Fire Department press release.

The call of a possible structure fire came at 11:36 p.m., at 2372 Jathom Lane.

The first arriving fire engine was Cowlitz 2 Fire, with Rescue’s E22, which is staffed at Bakers Corner on Ocean Beach Highway.

Prior to the fire crews’ arrival, Longview police at the scene confirmed the residence had been evacuated and reported the fire appeared to be in an attached garage, according to the fire department account.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to help guide them to a storage shelf in the garage, and the fire was brought under control in 10 minutes, firefighters reported.

Fire investigators reportedly were investigating a faulty portable battery charging station as the possible cause of the fire.