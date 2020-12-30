Longview Fire reminds people to be safe with fireworks

The Longview Fire Department is reminding people to be safe when using fireworks this New Year's Eve and to properly dispose of the debris.

"Each year in the U.S., more than 19,500 reported fires are started by fireworks. Additionally, of the estimated 9,100 fireworks-related injuries reported in 2018, more than 1/3 involved children under the age of 15," a department press release said.

The department said to avoid becoming a statistics, always have a bucket of water or garden hose ready, assign a responsible adult to supervise fireworks use and always use fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from buildings and vehicles.

"Follow the directions on the device! Don’t hold in your hand or throw fireworks," the press release said.

In addition, fireworks should be placed on a hard, level surface and "duds" should never be re-lit. All "duds" and used fireworks should be soaked in water overnight away from the home before being thrown away.

Fireworks sales began on Dec. 27, but fireworks can be legally used only on Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1 a.m., the press release said. Do not use illegal fireworks, which include devices that are guided by a stick, like bottle rockets or fins, like missiles, devices that have no other function except to explode, like firecrackers and M-80s, homemade devices or modified consumer fireworks. Fireworks are not allowed in any public parks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.