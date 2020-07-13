Longview fire battles early-morning dumpster, garage fire Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Longview firefighters Sunday put out a dumpster fire in the alley between 16th and 17th Avenues that damaged a detached garage.

Firefighters were dispatched just after midnight and learned while en route that flames were spreading to a nearby garage. Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes, according to a Longview Fire press release.

The garage and some electronics stored inside were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation, but Longview police reported seeing a group of young adults in the area just before the fire erupted.

The fire department recommends garbage and recycling bins be placed at least three feet from any structure or combustible surface. Fires can start inside those containers from hot or smoldering items and items prone to spontaneously combust, or when they are deliberately set.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.