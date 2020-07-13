You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Longview fire battles early-morning dumpster, garage fire Sunday
0 comments

Longview fire battles early-morning dumpster, garage fire Sunday

Dumpster fire

The remains of a garbage can / dumpster that went up in flames early Sunday morning.

 Longview Fire

Longview firefighters Sunday put out a dumpster fire in the alley between 16th and 17th Avenues that damaged a detached garage.

Firefighters were dispatched just after midnight and learned while en route that flames were spreading to a nearby garage. Crews put out the fire within 10 minutes, according to a Longview Fire press release.

The garage and some electronics stored inside were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation, but Longview police reported seeing a group of young adults in the area just before the fire erupted.

The fire department recommends garbage and recycling bins be placed at least three feet from any structure or combustible surface. Fires can start inside those containers from hot or smoldering items and items prone to spontaneously combust, or when they are deliberately set.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News