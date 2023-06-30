Just before noon on Wednesday, April 14, 1949, southwest Washington was rocked by a 6.7 earthquake.

I was a fourth-grader at Kessler School. It was lunchtime. Most people were in the cafeteria, but I took my lunch – I had a ham-and-cheese sandwich that day – and was eating in Mrs. Slaughter’s classroom with two friends from my neighborhood, Margaret Henderson and Roberta Kales.

The building began shaking. I, trying to be macho, saying that it was “just a little earthquake.” But then the walls started swaying violently back and forth. We were in Room 34 on the second floor. It faced the playground, but we couldn’t see it when the walls shifted violently the opposite way. Time to flee.

Everybody ran for the exits, which meant navigating steep stairs at the north end. I got down safely and went outside, noticing that part of a brick wall of the First Christian Church across 20th Avenue had crumbled.

The church pastor, Rev. Whitaker, lived on my block, and when I got home I reported the damage. He soon dashed off in his blue Pontiac.

In Kelso part of a brick wall of the Liberty Theater at 3rd and Oak Street also collapsed.

Up north in Castle Rock, falling mortar from the high school struck and killed the student body president.

I had ridden my bicycle to school. Bikes were parked in a shed adjacent to the auditorium. Mr. Brislawn, the principal, came out and cautioned us to be careful getting our bikes because the auditorium might be unstable. It was a dozen years newer than the main building. It survives today. The rest of the school was demolished as unsafe in the 1960s.

My dad had bought a new Buick that had been driven up from Portland the previous day. It was stored in the service area of the Longview dealer. One wall of the building collapsed, but it missed our new car.

David Felthous

Seattle