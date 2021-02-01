Longtime Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia announces retirement

The day seemed inevitable for a long time, but it's finally come: Dustin Pedroia has retired.

The Red Sox announced that the longtime second baseman and franchise icon decided to hang it up on Monday, after a 17-year professional career with the organization that saw him win American League Rookie of the Year, MVP, four Gold Gloves and help the club to three World Series championships.

Pedroia, 37, played his final major-league game on April 17, 2019, against the Yankees as a series of knee injuries ruined the end of his career. He played in just nine games from the start of the 2018 season through what ultimately became the final three years of his career, as he continuously fought his ailing left knee during constant rehab and some setbacks.

But despite the way it ended, Pedroia will always be remembered fondly in Red Sox lore, a player who relished his underdog persona and small stature at 5-foot-9 and became one of the best all-around players in franchise history.

"Dustin is so much more than his American League Most Valuable Player award, his All-Star Game selections, and the Gold Gloves he amassed throughout his impressive 17-year career in our organization," Red Sox principal owner John Henry said in a statement.