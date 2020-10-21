Long-serving Orcutt faces challenger Rollet for 20th house seat

As an example, Orcutt said it was unfair that government construction projects could continue but private construction was paused.

“That sector was harder hit than what was necessary,” Orcutt said. “To say the government is more important than the people the government serves is wrong and is an assault against the people, so I really think he should have done things differently.”

He said he worked to get businesses, churches and other activities “opened back up as quickly as we could and to do it in a safe manner.”

“I was constantly working with members of my caucus to try and fix when (Inslee) was doing something unfair,” Orcutt said.

The pandemic also changed the campaign trail for Orcutt, as there have been less parades and festivals. However, he said he’s still done many of his normal campaign activities, and his strategy is to focus on his constituents.

“That’s the most important thing to be doing right now, is worrying about what’s happening to my constituents and what I can do to help them,” he said.

Orcutt has raised just under $100,000, mostly from businesses and political action committees.