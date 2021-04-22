Logan
My name is Logan and I am five or six years old. I can be a little shy at first... View on PetFinder
A Castle Rock High School graduate is developing an eight-unit condominium on the Cowlitz River in Castle Rock.
Cowlitz County reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths over the weekend, even as some local vaccine appointments were left open.
Study finds Chinook salmon are returning to rivers younger than before, re-sparking debate on fish management
In a recent study, Jack Tipping said the average age Chinook salmon are returning to rivers to spawn has declined since the 1970s, which could mean less reproductively fit fish and certainly means smaller fish.
When Kelso High School senior Tyler McKinley entered two paintings into the Southwest Washington Regional High School Art Show, he thought at …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
A Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired his sidearm toward a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning during a vehicle chase in which the driver …
People walking, biking, boating or fishing at Lake Sacajawea recently may have noticed more trees missing bark, sporting bite marks or fallen …
The Longview City Council will hold a workshop Thursday to discuss the updated plan for a hosted homeless camp site more than a year after the…
Police Blotter: Suspect left vehicle believed involved in drive-by shooting, took BMW in Castle Rock Monday
