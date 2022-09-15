The Broadway Gallery in Longview celebrates 40th anniversary with party this Saturday

The Broadway Gallery is celebrating its 40th anniversary of business with a free party Saturday.

The Longview art gallery displays and sells local artists' works like paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics and books, and is celebrating it's milestone with live music, refreshments and cake at its Commerce Avenue space this weekend.

Live demonstrations by painter Lorena Birk and weaver Samantha Furer will also take place throughout the day. There will be a raffle drawing for five different pieces of art from a local artist. The first raffle ticket is free.

The music lineup includes Stephen Harvey from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., John S. Crocker from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Keith Hinyard from 4 to 6 p.m.

The gallery formed in 1982, when 17 local artists gathered to create a cooperative space. A 1982 The Daily News article says artists were eager to grab customers who were leaving town to buy artwork.

They had hoped the gallery would stay open for at least two years. This year, it's been four decades.

Members pay a fee to be part of the cooperative and receive commission on sales. They also help staff the gallery and regularly provide new work in the space.

The weekend's celebration is expected to bring familiar faces. Every artist who has ever been a member of the gallery was invited to celebrate the anniversary.

"The party will be a great big reunion," said member Janet MacGregor.

MacGregor said the gallery also has customers who have been with members for the entire four decades — even back when Broadway Gallery was in a smaller space on Broadway Street.

After just three years of business, the gallery moved to Commerce Avenue into a place with more space for art and and classes, which will be starting soon again. Classes were postponed during the pandemic.

In April, the gallery restarted its First Thursday events, which highlight featured artists and often includes music and refreshments. In August, the gallery held a community art show around the theme of metamorphosis.

"The gallery is a good family for art lovers and artists," said MacGregor.

In 2002, the gallery celebrated it's 20th anniversary by decorating, then auctioning concrete squirrel statues that were displayed around local businesses, according to The Daily News archives.

Debra Chase, who was the first art teacher in the new space, said the gallery's 40-year existence is an amazing feeling.