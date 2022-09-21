Children's Discovery Museum reopens in Longview after move to Commerce Avenue, pandemic

Soon after opening its doors at their new location on Commerce Avenue, the Children's Discovery Museum had to close due to the pandemic.

The free museum, which has been around since 2016, re-opened this summer, two days a week.

Pepper Carter, interim executive director since July, said she would like to see the museum open four days a week.

"It's a wonderful place," Carter said of the free interactive play area. "I wish I would have had this when raising my child."

The mostly volunteer-ran museum offers chances at sensory play for newborns through early teens.

Located within the center is a play kitchen and market, small library, wind tunnel, miniature bowling alley, costume dress-up area and giant Lincoln Logs. These exhibits change every quarter to keep things fresh.

History

The museum operated out of the Macy’s wing of the Three Rivers Mall for 2 ½ years until July 2019, when it planned to move across the hall to a bigger space in the mall. The lease fell through, however, leaving the museum searching for a new permanent home, according to The Daily News archives.

The Cowlitz County Historical Museum hosted the children’s museum until August 2019, when it needed to install its own women’s suffrage exhibit.

In August 2019, the children’s museum announced it had found a new home on Commerce Avenue. The new space is about 6,000 square feet — about 50% larger than the previous location, The Daily News previously reported.

Family interaction and volunteering

Carter said she encourages parents and guardians to put away their phone while in the museum so that they can be fully immersed in their kids' play. Carter said this helps build a connection and promotes bonding within families.

"Adults get so caught up with responsibilities in life and this is a great place to let those go and rediscover your inner child," said Carter.

The Children's Discovery Museum is privately funded through donations and grants. Carter said since re-opening after the pandemic, the museum has been in need of volunteers.

Children's Discovery Museum Address: 1209 Commerce Ave., Longview Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays Cost: Free Info: 360-703-3150 or www.cowlitzcdm.com

Volunteers must be 14 or older and and pass a background check. Volunteer applications can be found on the museum's website. cowlitzcdm.com

"Volunteers make this place run," she said.

She said volunteering includes welcoming people and keeping the discovery museum tidy.

"We are here to clean up after the kids," Carter said. "We want both kids and adults to be fully immersed in what they are doing. Come in here and enjoy yourself and enjoy your kid."