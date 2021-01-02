Local union members donate $9,135 to CAP's Meals on Wheels program

Local union members exceeded last year’s donation to Lower Columbia CAP’s Wheels on Meals program by $5,000.

Members collected $9,135 for the annual fundraiser organized by the Kelso Longview Building and Construction Trades Council and the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council. The money was used to buy 7,035 pounds of ham, according to LKBCTC-IBEW 48 president Mike Bridges.

“I am so proud of all the unions in our community,” he said in a press release, noting “they really kicked it up a notch in a tough year.”

It took four trucks and a large covered trailer to transport the ham from Cascade Select Market in Castle Rock to the CAP crew, he said.

The LKBCTC and the WCLC have been organizing the event for more than a decade.

Bridges thanks everyone who helped from the good union folks that work at Cascade Select, to our local unions, our friends and partners at Northwest Innovation Works and the team at CAP led by Ilona Kerby.

