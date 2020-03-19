Local festivals brace for COVID impact

“Things are changing so quickly. When we make the decision we’ll just know what is happening then, not what will happen in the future. It will most likely be a cancellation,” Lopez said.

Silva said Crafted organizers will make a decision in April. Planning had started but is now on hold, Silva said.

Silva is more worried about the Crafted sponsors, who are local business that could be effected by COVID-19 through social distancing, quarantines and orders to shut down.

“Our sponsors are in a tough place because they might be in a financial hardship now. Many are small businesses and we have to consider, will they be financially able to sponsor?” Silva said.

Other festivals, such as the Longivew Noon Rotary Tour de Blast bike ride, already postponed events. Ride Director John Bard said the group is looking for new dates in September, but do not have any confirmations. The ride from Toutle to Johnston Ridge along Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, which raises money for Rotary scholarships, had been scheduled to take place June 13.

“It was three weeks of seeing where the COVID outbreak was going to go. It became clear that it (a postponement) needed to happen so we made the decision in five minutes,” Bard said.