Local festivals brace for COVID impact

Organizers of local summer festivals are parrying as the coronavirus outbreak takes its course, with most of them putting off decisions on whether to cancel,postpone or move forward as planned.
Planning for the Go4th Festival, the community's signature summer event, is continuing normally, and the festival committee will assess the situation as the Independence Day holiday draws closer, said Arlene Hubble, Go4th director
“We’re just going to keep going and see how things progress. We haven’t made any decisions yet,” Hubble said.
The Northwest Garlic Ffestival on the Long Beach Peninsula also is moving on as planned. Karen Boardman, with the Ocean Park Chamber of Commerce, said people should check their Facebook page for updates, as the website is under construction.
“We are planning like normal for both the Garlic festival and the Fourth of July parade. We’re just going to see what happens, but we’re hopeful things will continue,” Boardman said.
Crafted (Longview's July 18 brewfest) and the June 13 International Festival are in the same boat. Marc Silva, the co-chair of Crafted, and Cindy Lopez, the director of the International Festival, both said they haven’t made decisions. Lopez said the International festival committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday but will most likely have a verdict by Monday.
“Things are changing so quickly. When we make the decision we’ll just know what is happening then, not what will happen in the future. It will most likely be a cancellation,” Lopez said.
Silva said Crafted organizers will make a decision in April. Planning had started but is now on hold, Silva said.
Silva is more worried about the Crafted sponsors, who are local business that could be effected by COVID-19 through social distancing, quarantines and orders to shut down.
“Our sponsors are in a tough place because they might be in a financial hardship now. Many are small businesses and we have to consider, will they be financially able to sponsor?” Silva said.
Other festivals, such as the Longivew Noon Rotary Tour de Blast bike ride, already postponed events. Ride Director John Bard said the group is looking for new dates in September, but do not have any confirmations. The ride from Toutle to Johnston Ridge along Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, which raises money for Rotary scholarships, had been scheduled to take place June 13.
“It was three weeks of seeing where the COVID outbreak was going to go. It became clear that it (a postponement) needed to happen so we made the decision in five minutes,” Bard said.
Normally, planning Tour de Blast takes around nine months, Bard said. They will now have to start over, resubmit paperwork and redo all of their plans in a shorter time frame, Bard added.
“It would be sad to break the continuity of the 27th year,” Bard said. “We have a couple of members that are in the high-risk community. It’s crushing but it’s the right thing to do, so I don’t feel any remorse.”