Local coronavirus vaccination updates

Latest vaccination updates
Who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccination
Phase 1a:
Healthcare workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, high-risk first responders are eligible
Phase 1b:
Anyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households, including an older adult who cannot live independently and is being cared for by a relative, caregiver, or someone who works outside the home and those who are living with and taking care of a child.
Am I eligible?
You may check your eligibility by using the state’s Phase Finder tool at doh.wa.gov.
Where to get vaccinations
PeaceHealth:
PeaceHealth is NOT accepting calls to make an appointment. The clinic will reach out to eligible patients when vaccine is available. PeaceHealth is not offering a waitlist for the vaccine. People can sign up online to receive updates.
Kaiser Permanente:
Vaccine appointments at Kaiser Permanente were full as of Jan. 26, according to the website. People are asked to check back in five to seven days as the Kaiser Permanente adds appointments as additional vaccine supplies become available. Members and non-members can sign up for waitlists at kp.org. People can also call the recorded message hotline at 1-855-550-0951 for updated information.
Safeway
Safeway’s Ocean Beach Highway Pharmacy: This location is listed as a vaccine provider on doh.wa.gov, with a link to sign up for an appointment. No appointments were available Jan. 26, and the pharmacy will add more appointments when it receives more vaccine, according to the Department of Health page.
Clark County Fairgrounds:
At the Ridgefield mass vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds, all appointments filled for this week of Jan. 25-29. There is no waiting list. No appointments were being accepted Jan. 26. To make an appointment when more open up, or for more information visit: https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/VaccineInformation/MassVaccinationSites.
NOTE: Cowlitz County residents who are eligible for the vaccine and don’t have a primary care provider can contact the health department at 360-414-5599, ext. 6425 or email askcowlitzhealth@co.cowlitz.wa.us for help.