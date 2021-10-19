 Skip to main content
Local Box Scores
agate

Local Box Scores

  • 0

Girls Soccer

Winlock vs. Toledo

At Ted Hippi Field

RIVERHAWKS 15, CARDINALS 0

Winlock 0 0 — 0

Toledo 10 5 — 15

Scoring Summary

TOL (3‘) — Briza Gallegos (Jazzy Zarate)

TOL (6‘) — Rose Dillon (Ryah Stanley)

TOL (19‘) — Marina Smith (Dillon)

TOL (21‘) — Smith (Vanesa Rodriguez)

TOL (23‘) — Gallegos

TOL (27‘) — Rodriguez (Dillon)

TOL (29‘) — Martiza Salmeron

TOL (31‘) — Smith

TOL (33‘) — Gallegos

TOL (40‘) — Dillon

TOL (60‘) — Hope Gould (Paige Hill)

TOL (67‘) — Gould

TOL (73‘) — Zarate

TOL (78‘) — Heather Fenison

TOL (80‘) — Greenlee Clark

Kalama vs. Toutle Lake

At Toutle

CHINOOKS 8, DUCKS 1

Kalama 5 3 — 8

Toutle Lake 0 1 — 1

VOLLEYBALL

Willamina vs. Clatskanie

At Clatskanie

BULLDOGS 3, TIGERS 1

Willamina 25 25 23 25 — 3

Clatskanie 21 17 25 20 — 1

