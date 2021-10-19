Local Box Scores

Girls Soccer
Winlock vs. Toledo
At Ted Hippi Field
RIVERHAWKS 15, CARDINALS 0
Winlock 0 0 — 0
Toledo 10 5 — 15
Scoring Summary
TOL (3‘) — Briza Gallegos (Jazzy Zarate)
TOL (6‘) — Rose Dillon (Ryah Stanley)
TOL (19‘) — Marina Smith (Dillon)
TOL (21‘) — Smith (Vanesa Rodriguez)
TOL (23‘) — Gallegos
TOL (27‘) — Rodriguez (Dillon)
TOL (29‘) — Martiza Salmeron
TOL (31‘) — Smith
TOL (33‘) — Gallegos
TOL (40‘) — Dillon
TOL (60‘) — Hope Gould (Paige Hill)
TOL (67‘) — Gould
TOL (73‘) — Zarate
TOL (78‘) — Heather Fenison
TOL (80‘) — Greenlee Clark