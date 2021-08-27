Local box scores
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is at maximum capacity and has begun delaying some elective procedures as COVID-19 hospitalizations increa…
Cowlitz County Commissioner Joe Gardner is stepping down from his position on the three-member board effective Sept. 3 to “go back to the priv…
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center expanded the number of rooms dedicated to COVID-19 patients after hospitalizations jumped from the mid-20s…
Cowlitz County police and mental health service providers are concerned a new state law that aims to make police and suspect interactions safe…
A Kelso man was sentenced Friday to 10 days in jail and 184 hours of monitored community service for two misdemeanors, including one related t…
As Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate hit a new high this week, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is bracing for a continued inc…
Longview police reported Wednesday afternoon that a person on 38th Avenue called 911 to report an unknown man outside the residence.
Police Blotter: Three juveniles allegedly steal man's shoes, beat him with plastic bat in Kelso Monday
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Saturday, the Unique Tin Car Show and Cruise returns to the Cowlitz County Event Center for its 46th year of displaying vintage vehicles, convening classic car enthusiasts and, of course, cruising.