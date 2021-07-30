 Skip to main content
Local box scores
agate

WCL

Cowlitz vs. Yakima Valley

At Yakima

BLACK BEARS 3, PIPPINS 1

Cowlitz 001 000 002 — 3 6 3

Yakima Valley 000 000 100 — 1 3 1

WP: J. Bradwell (2-1), LP: L. Schirer (0-1), SV: M. Woinarowicz (2)

