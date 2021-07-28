Local box scores
Owner Shelley Martin plans to hang up her apron and close her roughly 18-year-old business Saturday, so grab your cream horns before it's too late.
An argument between teenagers left one stabbed in the neck Friday evening at a Longview apartment.
Qualifying for the U.S. Olympic Trials would be a highlight on any track and field athlete’s resume. The hard work, dedication and skill that …
Staff shortage at St. John prompts nurse union letter, hospital says high volume of patients causing strain
Current staffing levels at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center are “woefully insufficient” and creating unsafe work conditions, a letter from …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
CASTLE ROCK — For the first time, a smaller local police agency has joined the countywide SWAT team, which has historically been comprised of …
A hiker missing for nearly four days was found dead on Mount Whittier, a summit of Mount St. Helens, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Washington State Department of Corrections employee arrested for sex with Cowlitz County man who was on probation
A state department of corrections worker was arrested on a felony charge Monday for allegedly having sex with a man who was on probation in Co…
A 13-year-old girl was hit in the face by a seagull while riding an amusement park ride in New Jersey. Here's video courtesy of the Press of Atlantic City.