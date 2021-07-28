 Skip to main content
Local box scores
Local box scores

WCL

Cowlitz vs. Yakima Valley

At Yakima County Stadium

PIPPINS 12, BLACK BEARS 8

Cowlitz 100 201 121 — 8 8 1

Yakima Valley 050 031 12X — 12 12 2

WP: P. Robertson (2-2). LP: C. Angeroth (2-3)

