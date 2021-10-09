Local Box Scores

FOOTBALL
Woodland vs. R.A. Long
At Longview Memorial Stadium
BEAVERS 8, LUMBERJACKS 7
Woodland 8 0 0 0 — 8
R.A. Long 0 7 0 0 — 7
Scoring Summary
WOD (Q1 0:57) — Dalton Beassie 2-yard run, Two-point conversion (Brett Martynowicz run)
RAL (Q2 0:51) — Jamond Harris 15-yard run, PAT good
Team stats WOD RAL
Rushing yards 165 58
Passing yards -7 72
Total yards 158 130
Comp-Att-Int 2-9-0 4-12-0
Fumbles/Lost 2/0 2/1
Individual Leaders
Rushing: WOD — Dalton Beassie 21/104, Elijah Andersen 15/61. RAL — Jamond Harris 5/46. Shaun Mize 7/21
Passing: WOD — Brett Martynowicz 2-9/(-7). RAL — Mize 4-12/72
Receiving: WOD — Beassie 1/2 RAL — TraMayne Jenkins 2/38, Aizik Rothwell 1/18, Harris 1/16
White Salmon (Columbia) vs. Castle Rock
At Castle Rock
ROCKETS 42, BRUINS 6
White Salmon 0 0 0 6 — 6
Castle Rock 7 14 14 7 — 42
Scoring summary
CR (Q1 9:49) — Chance Naugle 28-yard pass to Lane Partridge, PAT good
CR (Q2 9:49) — Naugle 12-yard run, PAT good
CR (Q2 2:09) — Adam Partridge 3-yard run, PAT good
CR (Q3 7:24) — Chance Naugle 31-yard pass to Hayden Curtiss, PAT good
CR (Q3 5:17) — Stephen Ibsen 3-yard run, PAT good
CR (Q4 10:03) — Corey McFadden 3-yard run, PAT good
WS (Q4 3:04) — Wesley White 24-yard run, PAT no good
Team Stats WS CR
Rushing yards 144 222
Passing yards 11 145
Total Yards 155 367
Comp-Att-Int 2-12-0 9-19-0
Fumbles/Lost 3/2 0/0
Individual Leaders
Rushing: WS — Wesley White 13/95, Jace Greenwood 11/26. CR — Chase Rusher 7/94, Chance Naugle 4/50, Corey McFadden 4/27.
Passing: WS — Jace Greenwood 2-12/11. CR — Chance Naugle 9-19/145.
Receiving: WS — Avery Schalk 2/11. CR — Lane Partridge 4/79, Hayden Curtiss 4/64.
Toledo vs. King’s Way Christian
At Vancouver
RIVERHAWKS 56, KNIGHTS 22
Toledo 14 42 0 0 — 56
KWC 0 7 7 8 — 22
Scoring Summary
TOL (Q1 9:49) — Geoffrey Glass 8-yard run, PAT good
TOL (Q1 5:13) — Glass 3-yard run, PAT good
TOL (Q2 11:33) — Glass 12-yard run, PAT good
TOL (Q2 8:30) — Justin Filla 5-yard run, PAT good
TOL (Q2 7:07) — Glass 22-yard run, PAT good
TOL (Q2 6:33) — Zane Raney 1-yard run, PAT good
TOL (Q2 3:51) — Zane Raney 7-yard run, Pat good
TOL (Q2 1:01) — Wyatt Nef 52-yard run, PAT good
KWC (Q2) — Chase Wollam 11-yard run, PAT good
KWC (Q3)— Wollam 20-yard pass to Alec Charlton, PAT good
KWC (Q4) — Safety
KWC (Q4) — Wollam 9-yard pass to Aidan Sweeny, PAT failed
Individual Leaders
Rushing: TOL — Wyatt Neff 7/116, Geoffrey Glass 8/79, Justin Filla 7/62, Zane Raney 4/13. KWC — Chase Wollam ⅝
Passing: TOL — N/A. Wollam 10-30/171
Receiving: TOL — N/A. KWC — Matthew Belefksi 3/54, Aidan Sweeney 4/54, Alec Charlton 2/31
Wahkiakum vs. Kalama
At Kalama
CHINOOKS 42, MULES 0
Wahkiakum 0 0 0 0 — 0
Kalama 36 6 0 0 — 20
Scoring summary
KAL (Q1 10:03) — Jackson Esary 11-yard pass to Max Cox, Two-point conversion (Esary to Cox)
KAL (Q1 9:44) — Bradey O’Neil 1-yard run, Two-point failed
KAL (Q1 9:23) — Esary 27-yard pass to Cox, Two-point failed
KAL (Q1 6:25) — Esary 31-yard pass to Jack Doerty, Two-point conversion (Jaxxon Truesdell run)
KAL (Q1 0:56) — Doerty 5-yard run, Two-point conversion (Esary to Doerty)
KAL (Q2 8:38) — O’Neil 2-yard run, Two-point failed
Team Stats WAK KAL
Rushing yards 94 79
Passing yards 0 241
Total Yards 94 320
Comp-Att-Int 0-5-2 14-23-0
Fumbles/Lost 3/3 0/0
Individual Leaders
Rushing: WAK — Gabe Moon 14/59. KAL —Jack Doerty 2/26, Bradey O’Neil 7/20, Jackson Esary 5/17.
Passing: WAK — N/A. KAL — Jackson Esary 14-23/241.
Receiving: WAK — N/A. KAL — Jack Doerty 5/122, Max Cox 5/87.
Mossyrock vs. Winlock
At Winlock
CARDINALS 42, VIKINGS 40
Mossyrock 20 14 0 6 — 40
Winlock 8 22 6 6 — 42
Scoring Summary
WIN (Q1) — Nolan Swofford fumble recovery, Two-point conversion (Swofford run)
MSY (Q1) — Keegan Kolb 5-yard run, Two-point failed
MSY (Q1) — Easton Kolb 23-yard pass to Keegan Kolb, Two-point failed
MSY (Q1) — Easton Kolb 10-yard Pass to Keegan Kolb, Two-point conversion (Sage Greisen run)
WIN (Q2) — Neal Patching 41-yard run, Two-point conversion (Patching run)
WIN (Q2) — Payton Sickles 57-yard run, Two-point conversion (Swofford run)
MSY (Q2) — Easton Kolb 2-yard pass to Keegan Kolb, Two-point failed
WIN (Q2) — Patching 36-yard run, Two-point failed
MSY (Q2) — Easton Kolb 2-yard run, Two-point conversion (Easton Kolb to Zackary Munoz)
WIN (Q3) — Swofford 26-yard run, Two-point failed
WIN (Q4) — Swofford 2-yard run, Two-point failed
MSY (Q4) — Easton Kob 45-yard pass to Keegan Kolb, Two-point failed
Team Stats MOS WIN
First Downs 17 22
Rushing Yards 44 327
Passing Yards 350 14
Total Yards 394 341
Comp-Att-Int 16-24-0 2-5-0
Individual Stats
Rushing: WIN — Nolan Swofford 21/139, Neal Patching 13/133. MSY — Keegan Kolb 3/36
Passing: WIN — Neal Patching 2-5/14. MSY — Easton Kolb 16-24/350
Receiving: MOS — Keegan Kolb 12/262
Rainier vs. Marshfield
At Cottage Grove, Ore.
PIRATES 43, COLUMBIANS 16
Rainier 0 0 8 8 — 16
Marshfield 14 22 7 0 — 43
Scoring Summary
MAR (Q1 10:18) — Dominic Montiel 31-yard pass to Pierce Davidson, PAT good
MAR (Q1 3:10) — Montiel 3-yard pass to DJ Daugherty, PAT good
MAR (Q2 5:34) — Miguez Velazquez 74-yard run, Two-point conversion (Montiel to Davidson)
MAR (Q2 5:18) — Montiel 14-yard pass to Velazquez, Two-point conversion (Montiel run)
MAR (Q2 0:05) — Montiel 35-yard pass to Mason Pederson, Two-point failed)
RNR (Q3 4:31) — Derek Katon 1-yard run, Two-point conversion (Stone Ware run)
MAR (Q3 0:10) — Montiel 17-yard pass to Davdison, PAT good
RNR (Q4 2:09) — Kenney Tripp 47-yard pass to Ware, Two-point conversion (Tripp run)
Team Stats RNR MAR
Rushing yards 169 170
Passing Yards 126 168
Total Yards 295 338
Comp-Att-Int 8-12-1 9-10-0
Fumbles/Lost 2/2 0/0
Penalties/Yards 1/10 2/20
Individual Leaders
Rushing: RNR — Kenney Tripp 23/85, Stone Ware 17/77, Derek Katon 2/5. MAR — Miguez Velazquez 8/131, Dominic Montiel 3/35.
Passing: RNR — Tripp 8-12/126. MAR — Montiel 9-10/168
Receiving: RNR — Ware 4/71, Jayce Womack 4/55. MAR — Pierce Davidson 3/64, DJ Daugherty 3/47, Mason PEderson 1/35, Velazquez 1/14, Alberton Castillo 1/8
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain View vs. Kelso
At Schroeder Field
HILANDERS 3, THUNDER 2
Mountain View 1 1 — 2
Kelso 1 2 — 3
Scoring Summary
MV (8’) — N/A
KEL (37’) — Addie Schiersher (Hanna Berg)