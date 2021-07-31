 Skip to main content
Local box scores
Local box scores

WCL

Port Angeles vs. Cowlitz

At Story Field

BLACK BEARS 13, PIPPINS 4

Port Angeles 220 000 000 — 4 9 4

Cowlitz 400 113 31X — 13 12 0

