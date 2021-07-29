 Skip to main content
Local box scores
Local box scores

WCL

Cowlitz at Yakima Valley

At Yakima County Stadium

PIPPINS 7, BLACK BEARS 4

Cowlitz 010 100 110 — 4 7 0

Yakima Valley 110 310 10X — 7 11 0

WP: D. Bishop (5-1), LP: M. Thompson (0-1), SV: O. Wild (4)

