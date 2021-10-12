Local box scores
WOODLAND — A 20-year-old man from the Seattle area was found dead from a suspected overdose Tuesday while parked in a vehicle at the Woodland …
Kelso police search for 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect related to body found near the Cowlitz River on Wednesday
Police are searching for a suspect in a homicide investigation involving a man found near the Cowlitz River in Kelso this week.
A Kalama massage therapist has an active license after her credentials expired about 10 years ago, according to the state Department of Health.
According to the press release, fire crews were called to a fire in the Coal Creek area just before 7 a.m., after multiple neighbors reported seeing flames and the residents reported that their home was on fire.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
The Kelso City Council voted to approve a proclamation of their opposition to the state mask mandate, taking a similar symbolic stance regardi…
Commercial property management companies often bar people with criminal backgrounds from renting, preventing ex-convicts from finding stable housing.
WOODLAND — The wheel of a slow-traveling Amtrak train came off the tracks Monday afternoon near Woodland, leaving passengers uninjured.
OLYMPIA — The widow, orphan and parents of fallen Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier accepted his medal of honor Friday at a state capitol …
Cowlitz County recorded its highest number of COVID-19 deaths per month in September, with 56 as of Wednesday, according to the county health …