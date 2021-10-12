 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local box scores
0 comments

Local box scores

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Clatskanie vs. Rainier

At Rainier

COLUMBIANS 3, TIGERS 0

Clatskanie 14 20 17 — 0

Rainier 25 25 25 — 3

Woodland vs. Hudson’s Bay

At Vancouver

BEAVERS 3, EAGLES 1

Woodland 25 25 12 25 — 3

Hudson’s Bay 7 23 25 20 — 1

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News