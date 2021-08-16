 Skip to main content
Local box scores
Local box scores

BABE RUTH 15U WORLD SERIES

Kelso vs. Del Río, TX

At Eagle Pass, Texas

KELSO 9, TEXAS 1

Kelso 140 022 0 — 9 9 1

Texas 000 000 1 — 1 4 4

Batteries: KEL — Parker Hewey, Logan Hiatt (5) and Justus Lafever, Isaac Lemmons (5). TEX — Leo Olivares, Julius Flores (6), Mark Pena (7) and George Avalos

Kelso vs. Trumbull, CT (Sunday)

At Eagle Pass, Texas

TRUMBULL 12, KELSO 2

Conn. 012 141 3 — 12 12 1

Kelso 001 100 0 — 2 10 2

Batteries: CT — Jake Hall, Brandon Fowler (4), Scott Harvey (5), Dylan Lamy (7) and Nick Lobuono. KEL — Logan Barker, Easton Marshall (5), Silas Vigoren (7), Justin Broxton (7) and Isaac Lemmons, Justus Lafever (6)

