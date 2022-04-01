Local author K.A. Ralston founds publishing company, releases first book, will hold book signing April 23

Longview resident Krysten "K.A." Ralston founded July House Publishing earlier this year and recently released her first collection of contemporary poetry, "Ink Blots," in paperback and as an ebook.

Ralston's poems "explore heartbreak, grief and loss and takes readers on a journey to find healing, self acceptance and love," according to information submitted to The Daily News.

"Ink Blots" is divided into three sections by theme: shattered, mending and whole.

A book launch and signing takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. April 23 at Storyboard Delights in The Merk building, 1339 Commerce Ave., Suite 103, Longview.

"Ink Blots" can be bought at amazon.com, Barnes and Noble Press or at karalston.com.

Ralston was born into a military family in Mobile, Alabama, and spent many years moving among states with them, according to her bio on her website karalston.com. When she was 10 years old, her family settled in Longview. She received an associate's degree from Lower Columbia College. She received a bachelor's degree in English and creative writing from Washington State University where she was a student journalist and editor for the university's student literary journal.

She is a freelance writer and designer. Her writing and art have been featured in literary journals like the Lower Columbia College Salal Review and the Salmon Creek Journal. She also has had articles published in the Columbia River Reader.

