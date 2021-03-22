 Skip to main content
LOCAL AGATE
LOCAL AGATE

FOOTBALL (SATURDAY)

Kalama vs. Forks

At Montesano

SPARTANS 43, CHINOOKS 36

Kalama 8 20 8

Forks 7 14 7

Scoring summary

FOR (Q1 7:15) — Carter Windle 8-yard pass to Tony Hernandez-Flores, PAT good

KAL (Q1 5:19) — Jackson Esary 15-yard pass to Nate Meyer, Two-point conversion (Esary to Meyer)

KAL (Q2 8:28) — Esary 4-yard run, Two-point failed

KAL (Q2 3:55) — Esary 7-yard pass to Nathan Anderson, Two-point failed

FOR (Q2 1:45) — Windle 29-yard pass to Dalton Kilmer, PAT good

KAL (Q2 1:39) — Esary 70-yard pass to Meyer, Two-point conversion (Esary to Jack Doerty)

FOR (Q2 0:25) — Windle 6-yard pass to Hernandez-Flores, PAT good

FOR (Q3 7:28) — Hayden Baker 32-yard pass to Ryan Rancourt, PAT good

KAL (Q3 1:46) — Esary 43-yard interception return, Two-point conversion (Esary to Doerty)

FOR (Q4 11:12) — Baker 5-yard run, Two-point conversion (Baker run)

FOR (Q4 6:59) — Windle 34-yard pass to Kilmer, PAT good

Team Stats KAL FOR

Rushing yards 73 291

Passing yards 339 221

Total yards 412 512

Comp-Att-Int 13-27-3 20-33-1

Fumbles/Lost 1/1 1/0

Penalties 24 10

Individual Stats

Rushing: KAL — Jackson Esary 17/60, Bradey O’Neil 2/-2, Jack Doerty 1/15; FOR — Hayden Baker 41/244, Sloan Tumaua 4/25, Colton Duncan 3/13, Carter Windle 4/1, Team 1/8

Passing: KAL — Esary 13-27/339; FOR — Windle 19-31/189, Baker 1-2/32

Receiving: KAL — Nate Meyer 3/138, Doerty 5/107, Max Cox 4/87, Nathan Anderson 1/7; FOR — Ryan Rancourt 4/82, Dalton Kilmer 4/78m Duncan 6/28, Tony Hernandez-Flores 3/25, Nate Dahlgren 2/11, Landin Davis 1/-3

Toledo vs. Rainier

At Centralia

INDIANS 28 MOUNTAINEERS 18

Toledo 8 6 6 8 — 28

Rainier 0 6 6 6 — 18

Scoring summary

TOL (Q1) — Trey Rego 3-yard run, Two-point conversion (Jacob Marley run)

RAIN (Q2) — Mike Green 79-yard pass to Riffe Holmes, Two-point failed

TOL (Q2) — Davin Kinsman 3-yard run, Two-point failed

TOL (Q3) — Rego 5-yard run, Two-point failed

RAIN (Q3) — Green 5-yard run, Two-point failed

TOL (Q4) — Kinsman 1-yard run, Two-point conversion (Marley run)

RAIN (Q4) — Green 81-yard pass to Mahaffey, Two-point failed

Team stats TOL RAIN

Rushing yards 397 N/A

Passing yards 32 N/A

Total yards 429 N/A

Comp-Att-Int 1-7-0 N/A

Fumbles/Lost 0/0 0/0

Individual Stats

Rushing: TOL — Davin Kinsman 21/172, Trey Rego 17/121, Jacob Marley 11/104; RAIN — N/A

Passing: TOL — Ryan Bloomstrom 1-7/32; RAIN — N/A

Receiving: TOL — Carlo Arceo-Hansen 1/32

