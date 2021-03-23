Local Agate

SOCCER
Kelso vs. Camas
At Kelso
PAPERMAKERS 3, HILANDERS 1
Camas 2 1 — 3
Kelso 0 1 — 1
Scoring Summary
CAM — (15’) Camas goal
CAM — (25’) Camas goal
KEL — (47’) Alexis Richards
CAM — (65’) Camas goal
BASEBALL
Wahkiakum vs. Morton-White Pass
At Randle
T-WOLVES 8, MULES 7
Wahkiakum 0 1 3 0 2 0 1 — 7 5 4
MWP 2 3 1 0 1 1 X — 8 3 3
Batteries WAK: Dominic Curl, Beau Carlson (2), Brody Carlson (3), Chance Cothren (5), Damion Curl (6) and Tristan Collupy. MWP: Jace, Conner (2), Brown (3), Addy (5), Carter (7) and Ethan.
SLOWPITCH
Kelso vs. Evergreen
At Kelso
HILANDERS 7, PLAINSMEN 5