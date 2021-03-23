 Skip to main content
Local Agate
agate

Local Agate

SOCCER

Kelso vs. Camas

At Kelso

PAPERMAKERS 3, HILANDERS 1

Camas 2 1 — 3

Kelso 0 1 — 1

Scoring Summary

CAM — (15’) Camas goal

CAM — (25’) Camas goal

KEL — (47’) Alexis Richards

CAM — (65’) Camas goal

BASEBALL

Wahkiakum vs. Morton-White Pass

At Randle

T-WOLVES 8, MULES 7

Wahkiakum 0 1 3 0 2 0 1 — 7 5 4

MWP 2 3 1 0 1 1 X — 8 3 3

Batteries WAK: Dominic Curl, Beau Carlson (2), Brody Carlson (3), Chance Cothren (5), Damion Curl (6) and Tristan Collupy. MWP: Jace, Conner (2), Brown (3), Addy (5), Carter (7) and Ethan.

SLOWPITCH

Kelso vs. Evergreen

At Kelso

HILANDERS 7, PLAINSMEN 5

Evergreen 0 0 0 2 0 0 3 — 5

Kelso 5 0 1 0 0 1 x — 7

