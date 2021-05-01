Local Agate

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Mark Morris vs. Hudson’s Bay
At Vancouver
MONARCHS 15, EAGLES 2
Mark Morris 200 045 3 — 15 17 1
Hud. Bay 002 000 0 — 2 4 3
Batteries: MM — Hailey Davis and Breanna Greenwalt. HB: Berkley Ringler and Promise Bond
R.A. Long vs. Columbia River
At Vancouver
RAPIDS 4, LUMBERJILLS 3
R.A. Long 000 030 0 — 3 10 0
Col. River 300 000 1 — 4 7 0
Game ended with two outs in the seventh
Batteries: RAL — Myah Bodily and Gracie Byrnes. CR — N/A
Woodland vs. Ridgefied
At Woodland
SPUDDERS 19, BEAVERS 4 (3 inn.)
Ridgefield 658 XXX X — 19 13 2
Woodland 121 XXX X — 4 7 7
Batteries: RID — N/A. WOD — Leana Russell, Gabi Silveria (2) and Brezy Summers.
BASEBALL
Rainier vs. Willamina
At Rainier
COLUMBIANS 17, BULLDOGS 1 (5 innings)
Willamina 001 00X X — 1 2 3
Rainier (11)24 0 X X — 17 15 1
Batteries: WILL — N/A. RAIN — Austin Stout, Josh Ellis (3), Bobby Clark (5), Payton Setzer (5) and Jake Breeden, Hunter Gutenberger
Woodland vs. Washougal
At Washougal
PANTHERS 6, BEAVERS 1
Woodland 000 001 0 — 1 4 7
Washougal 012 111 X — 6 7 2
Batteries: WOOD — Mickey Woodward and Daymon Gressett. WASH — N/A
Mark Morris vs. Columbia River
At Vancouver
RAPIDS 5, MONARCHS 4
Mark Morris 301 000 0 — 4 7 1
Columbia River 111 000 2 — 5 8 0
Batteries: MM — Langston Bartell, Dossen Morrow (7), Jaden Anderson (7) and Carson Ness. CR — N/A
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kelso vs. Prairie
At Vancouver
FALCONS 54, HILANDERS 49
Kelso 6 14 13 16 — 49
Prairie 21 12 17 4 — 54
KEL (49) — Michael Foust 19, Tyler Hays 15, Payton Stewart 7, Colby Cooper 3, Trystin Marin 3, Carter Lloyd 2.
PRA (54) — Hayden Rose 22, Nick Baker 13, Julius Frazier 7, Kieren Sarkela 4, Cory Gardner 3, Kory Terrell 2, Michael Golovin 1,
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER
LCC vs. Centralia
At Northlake
TRAILBLAZERS 2, RED DEVILS 0
TCC 0 2 — 2
LCC 0 0 — 0
Scoring summary
TCC (76’) — Rhiannon Lott (Haylee Ward)
TCC (87’) — Ward