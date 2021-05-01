 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Agate
0 comments
agate

Local Agate

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Mark Morris vs. Hudson’s Bay

At Vancouver

MONARCHS 15, EAGLES 2

Mark Morris 200 045 3 — 15 17 1

Hud. Bay 002 000 0 — 2 4 3

Batteries: MM — Hailey Davis and Breanna Greenwalt. HB: Berkley Ringler and Promise Bond

R.A. Long vs. Columbia River

At Vancouver

RAPIDS 4, LUMBERJILLS 3

R.A. Long 000 030 0 — 3 10 0

Col. River 300 000 1 — 4 7 0

Game ended with two outs in the seventh

Batteries: RAL — Myah Bodily and Gracie Byrnes. CR — N/A

Woodland vs. Ridgefied

At Woodland

SPUDDERS 19, BEAVERS 4 (3 inn.)

Ridgefield 658 XXX X — 19 13 2

Woodland 121 XXX X — 4 7 7

Batteries: RID — N/A. WOD — Leana Russell, Gabi Silveria (2) and Brezy Summers.

BASEBALL

Rainier vs. Willamina

At Rainier

COLUMBIANS 17, BULLDOGS 1 (5 innings)

Willamina 001 00X X — 1 2 3

Rainier (11)24 0 X X — 17 15 1

Batteries: WILL — N/A. RAIN — Austin Stout, Josh Ellis (3), Bobby Clark (5), Payton Setzer (5) and Jake Breeden, Hunter Gutenberger

Woodland vs. Washougal

At Washougal

PANTHERS 6, BEAVERS 1

Woodland 000 001 0 — 1 4 7

Washougal 012 111 X — 6 7 2

Batteries: WOOD — Mickey Woodward and Daymon Gressett. WASH — N/A

Mark Morris vs. Columbia River

At Vancouver

RAPIDS 5, MONARCHS 4

Mark Morris 301 000 0 — 4 7 1

Columbia River 111 000 2 — 5 8 0

Batteries: MM — Langston Bartell, Dossen Morrow (7), Jaden Anderson (7) and Carson Ness. CR — N/A

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kelso vs. Prairie

At Vancouver

FALCONS 54, HILANDERS 49

Kelso 6 14 13 16 — 49

Prairie 21 12 17 4 — 54

KEL (49) — Michael Foust 19, Tyler Hays 15, Payton Stewart 7, Colby Cooper 3, Trystin Marin 3, Carter Lloyd 2.

PRA (54) — Hayden Rose 22, Nick Baker 13, Julius Frazier 7, Kieren Sarkela 4, Cory Gardner 3, Kory Terrell 2, Michael Golovin 1,

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER

LCC vs. Centralia

At Northlake

TRAILBLAZERS 2, RED DEVILS 0

TCC 0 2 — 2

LCC 0 0 — 0

Scoring summary

TCC (76’) — Rhiannon Lott (Haylee Ward)

TCC (87’) — Ward

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News