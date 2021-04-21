 Skip to main content
Local Agate
agate

Local Agate

SOFTBALL

Clatskanie vs. Warrenton

At Clatskanie

TIGERS 19, WARRIORS 1 (5 inn.)

Warrenton 000 10X X — 1 0 3

Clatskanie (11)03 5XX X — 19 11 0

Batteries: WAR — McFadden, Miethe (3) and Hallock. CLA — S. Blodgett, K. Sizemore (3), K. Thomas (5) and Harrison.

