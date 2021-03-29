Local Agate

BOWLING
Triangle Bowl High Scores
League;Series;Game
Sunday Swingers
Chris Skeie;662;246
Kate Denman;520;182
Wake-Up Trios
Teresa Johnson;551;218
4 O’clock Scholars (2 Games)
Larry Barr;401;212
Laurie Metzger;313;159
Queens & Knights
Art Shortt;735;278
Sami Strehle;667;248
Brunswick Classic
Allen White;759;279
Crista Vicars;699;258
Bowlerettes
Carey Coleman;457;176
Hilander Seniors
Vince Selzler;708;237
Val Brown;422;162
Westrock
Ken Skeie;606;212
Erica Bussanich;437;176
NightHawks
Tyler Lovgren;620;237
Melody Gamble;552;201
Funtimes
Heath Jones;690;258
Kayla Krause;602;238
Wed Mourners
Kim Rushton;565;213
Bowling Bags
Darlene Brown;506;191
Jackpot Classic
John Dibble;668;259
Katie Wells;540;190
Country Club
Vinny Scalesse;593;222
Teresa Buckingham;449;179
Swinging Seniors
Hal Chamberlain;738;258
Noreen VanNurden;459;176
Working Girls Trios
Kelly Brundage;583;242
Ten Grand
Zack Stone;789;277
Crista Vicars;659;222
Grandmas
Gloria Ahrens;495;205
Bowlers Anonymous
Don Sears;706;278
Deanna Johnsen;646;234
Happy Hour
Ryan Fauland;775;277
Michele Bergeson;569;215
Pee-Wees (2 games)
Waylon Hulsey;193;98
Jordan Millus;166;83
Bantams (2 games)
Willow Reid;173;101
Temperance Chamberlain;229;115
Preps
Calvin Davis;550;217
Maryn Smith;368;136
Junior-Majors
Connor Malone;660;278
Piper Chalmers;641;259
LOCAL SPORTS
FOOTBALL
Kelso vs. Prairie
At Battle Ground
HILANDERS 52, FALCONS 18
Kelso 35 7 10 0 — 52
Prairie 6 6 0 6 — 18
Scoring summary
KEL (Q1, 9:43) — Conner Noah 6-yard run, Mason Smith PAT
PRA (Q1 8:49) — Dustin Shelby 65-yard run, Two-point failed
KEL (Q1 7:00) — Hunter Letteer 49-yard pass to Zeke Smith, Smith PAT
KEL (Q1 3:30) — Letteer 7-yard run, Smith PAT
KEL (Q1 3:16) — Colby Cooper 51-yard pass to Teagan Connors, Smith PAT
KEL (Q1 0:50) — Judah Calixte 3-yard run, Smith PAT
KEL (Q2 3:23) — Letteer 1-yard run, Smith PAT
PRA (Q2 0:16) — Brandon Baum 7-yard pass to Ian Davis, Two-point failed
KEL (Q3 4:03) — Smith 35-yard field goal
KEL (Q3 1:09) — Calixte 2-yard run, Smith PAT
PRA (Q4 0:36) — Braeden Slamp 8-yard run, Two-point failed
Team Stats KEL PRA
Rushing Yards 144 199
Passing Yards 203 129
Total Yards 347 328
Comp-Att-Int 9-16-0 11-24-0
Fumbles/Lost 3/0 1/1
Individual Leaders
Rushing: KEL — Hunter Letteer 9/49, Kyle Spaudling 3/34, Conner Noah 10/29. Judah Calixte 4/24; PRA — Dustin Shelby 13/81, Brandon Baum 7/58, Alexander Ford 2/34, Braeden Slamp 4/26
Passing: KEL — Letteer 8-15/152, Colby Cooper 1-1/51; PRA — Baum 9-22/105, Slamp 2-2/24
Receiving: KEL — Cooper 4/73, Zeke Smith 2/62, Teagan Connors 1/51, Jaden Kay 2/17; PRA — Ian Davis 7/74, Shelby 2/49
BASEBALL
Toledo vs. Onalaska
At Onalaska
LOGGERS 3, INDIANS 2 (11 innings)
Toledo 000 010 000 10 — 2 6 2
Onalaska 010 000 000 11 — 3 5 1
Batteries: TOL — R. Bloomstrom, C. Schultz (4), B. Guyer (9), M. Miller (11), Sellards (11) and C. Gould and G. Glass. ONY — D. Seri, L. Fitch (3), J. Larson (6) and L. Zandell and S. Hamilton.