Local Agate
agate

Local Agate

BOWLING

Triangle Bowl High Scores

League;Series;Game

Sunday Swingers                            

Chris Skeie;662;246

Kate Denman;520;182

Wake-Up Trios                 

Teresa Johnson;551;218

4 O’clock Scholars (2 Games)                    

Larry Barr;401;212

Laurie Metzger;313;159

Queens & Knights                          

Art Shortt;735;278

Sami Strehle;667;248

Brunswick Classic                           

Allen White;759;279

Crista Vicars;699;258

Bowlerettes                      

Carey Coleman;457;176

Hilander Seniors                             

Vince Selzler;708;237

Val Brown;422;162

Westrock                           

Ken Skeie;606;212

Erica Bussanich;437;176

NightHawks                      

Tyler Lovgren;620;237

Melody Gamble;552;201

Funtimes                           

Heath Jones;690;258

Kayla Krause;602;238

Wed Mourners                

Kim Rushton;565;213

Bowling Bags                    

Darlene Brown;506;191

Jackpot Classic                 

John Dibble;668;259

Katie Wells;540;190

Country Club                    

Vinny Scalesse;593;222

Teresa Buckingham;449;179

Swinging Seniors                           

Hal Chamberlain;738;258

Noreen VanNurden;459;176

Working Girls Trios                        

Kelly Brundage;583;242

Ten Grand                         

Zack Stone;789;277

Crista Vicars;659;222

Grandmas                         

Gloria Ahrens;495;205

Bowlers Anonymous                     

Don Sears;706;278

Deanna Johnsen;646;234

Happy Hour                      

Ryan Fauland;775;277

Michele Bergeson;569;215

Pee-Wees (2 games)                     

Waylon Hulsey;193;98

Jordan Millus;166;83

Bantams (2 games)                        

Willow Reid;173;101

Temperance Chamberlain;229;115

Preps                   

Calvin Davis;550;217

Maryn Smith;368;136

Junior-Majors                   

Connor Malone;660;278

Piper Chalmers;641;259

 

LOCAL SPORTS

FOOTBALL

Kelso vs. Prairie

At Battle Ground

HILANDERS 52, FALCONS 18

Kelso 35 7 10 0 — 52

Prairie 6 6 0 6 — 18

Scoring summary

KEL (Q1, 9:43) — Conner Noah 6-yard run, Mason Smith PAT

PRA (Q1 8:49) — Dustin Shelby 65-yard run, Two-point failed

KEL (Q1 7:00) — Hunter Letteer 49-yard pass to Zeke Smith, Smith PAT

KEL (Q1 3:30) — Letteer 7-yard run, Smith PAT

KEL (Q1 3:16) — Colby Cooper 51-yard pass to Teagan Connors, Smith PAT

KEL (Q1 0:50) — Judah Calixte 3-yard run, Smith PAT

KEL (Q2 3:23) — Letteer 1-yard run, Smith PAT

PRA (Q2 0:16) — Brandon Baum 7-yard pass to Ian Davis, Two-point failed

KEL (Q3 4:03) — Smith 35-yard field goal

KEL (Q3 1:09) — Calixte 2-yard run, Smith PAT

PRA (Q4 0:36) — Braeden Slamp 8-yard run, Two-point failed

Team Stats KEL PRA

Rushing Yards 144 199

Passing Yards 203 129

Total Yards 347 328

Comp-Att-Int 9-16-0 11-24-0

Fumbles/Lost 3/0 1/1

Individual Leaders

Rushing: KEL — Hunter Letteer 9/49, Kyle Spaudling 3/34, Conner Noah 10/29. Judah Calixte 4/24; PRA — Dustin Shelby 13/81, Brandon Baum 7/58, Alexander Ford 2/34, Braeden Slamp 4/26

Passing: KEL — Letteer 8-15/152, Colby Cooper 1-1/51; PRA — Baum 9-22/105, Slamp 2-2/24

Receiving: KEL — Cooper 4/73, Zeke Smith 2/62, Teagan Connors 1/51, Jaden Kay 2/17; PRA — Ian Davis 7/74, Shelby 2/49

BASEBALL

Toledo vs. Onalaska

At Onalaska

LOGGERS 3, INDIANS 2 (11 innings)

Toledo 000 010 000 10 — 2 6 2

Onalaska 010 000 000 11 — 3 5 1

Batteries: TOL — R. Bloomstrom, C. Schultz (4), B. Guyer (9), M. Miller (11), Sellards (11) and C. Gould and G. Glass. ONY —  D. Seri, L. Fitch (3), J. Larson (6) and L. Zandell and S. Hamilton.

Kalam vs. La Center

At La Center

WILDCATS 8, CHINOOKS 4

Kalama 002 002 0 — 4 2 4

La Center 004 310 X — 8 4 0

