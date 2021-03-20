Local Agate

FOOTBALL
At Longview Memorial Stadium
MONARCHS 48, LUMBERJACKS 14
Mark Morris 14 13 7 14 — 48
R.A. Long 0 7 7 0 — `14
Scoring summary
MM (Q1 8:26) — Jared Noel 8-yard pass to Langston Bartell, PAT good
MM (Q1 5:10) — Deacon Dietz 43-yard run, PAT good
MM (Q2 11:44) — George Mosier 35-yard run, PAT failed
RAL (Q2 9:52) — Gage Kotera 50-yard pass to Jamond Harris II, PAT good
MM (Q2 3:31) — Noel 8-yard pass to Jamison Watson, PAT good
RAL (Q3 8:39) — Kotera 1-yard run, PAT good
MM (Q3 2:59) — Rylan Jewell 2-yard run, PAT good
MM (Q4 10:34) — Owen Huhta 1-yard run, PAT good
MM (Q4 4:22) — Justus McCann 34-yard run, PAT good
Team Stats MM RAL
Rushing Yards 473 91
Passing Yards 79 109
Total Yards 522 200
Comp-Att-Int 8-15-0 6-16-2
Fumbles/Lost 1/0 2/0
Penalties 11 10
Individual Leaders
Rushing: MM — Deacon Dietz 11/144, Jaden Andeson 13/83, Justus McCan 8/83, George Mosier 7/79, Owen Huhta 9/51; RAL — Jorge Aguilar 6/68, Gage Kotera 10/2, Jake Anderson 1/13, Jamond Harris II 2/8
Passing: MM — Jared Noel 8-15/79; RAL — Kotera 6-16/109
Receiving: MM — Dietz 3/35, Jamison Watson 3/21, Langston Bartell 2/23; RAL — Harris 2/48, Anderson 2/18, Israel Rutherford 1/24, Evan Pithan 1/19
At La Center
WILDCATS 26, ROCKETS 6
Castle Rock 0 6 0 0 — 6
La Center 0 14 6 6 — 26
Scoring summary
CR (Q2) — Chance Naugle 60-yard pass to Lane Partridge, Two-point failed
LC (Q2) — Tom Lambert 44-yard pass to Micah Adams, Two-point failed
LC (Q2) — Lambert 6-yard run, Two-point conversion (Lambert to Coby Namanny)
LC (Q3) — Lambert 10-yard pass to Irving Alvarez, Two-point failed
LC (Q4) — Lambert 3-yard run, Two-point failed
Team Stats CR LC
Rushing Yards 65 137
Passing Yards 104 256
Total Yards 169 393
Comp-Att-Int 6-24-0 13-24-0
Individual Stats
Rushing: CR — Austin McQuilliams 21/75, Landon Gardner 1/6, Chance Naugle 5/-16; LC — Tom Lambert 16/70, Bryten Schmitz 12/52, Jalen Ward 2/13, Davari Grauer 1/2
Passing: CR — Naugle 6-24/104; LC — Lambert 13-24/256
Receiving: CR — Lane Partridge 3/79, Gardner 2/20, McQuilliams 1/5; LC — Micah Adams 4/103, Levi Giles 2/66, Coby Namanny 3/46, Jeremy Humphrey 2/27, Irving Alvarez 1/10, Schmitz 1/4