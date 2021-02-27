 Skip to main content
LOCAL AGATE
LOCAL AGATE

SLOWPITCH SOFTBALL

At R.A. Long

LUMBERJILLS 14, EAGLES 3

Hudson’s Bay        011 10X X — 3 6 6

R.A. Long 053 6XX X — 14 11 0

Batteries: Hudson’s Bay — N/A. R.A. Long — Tammy Smith and Hannah Tornow.

FOOTBALL

Kelso vs Mt. View

At Kelso

Thunder 37, Hilanders 21

Mountain View 0 14 7 16 — 37

Kelso 7 7 7 0 — 21

Scoring summary

KEL (Q1 1:14) — Hunter Letteer 9-yard pass to Colby Cooper, Mason Smith PAT good

MV (Q2 11:01) — Riley McCarthy 11-yard run, Jude Mullette PAT good

MV (Q2 8:38) — McCarthy 18-yard pass to Kevin Chen, Mullette PAT good

KEL (Q2 7:40) — Letteer 81-yard pass to Nick Miller, Smith PAT good

MV (Q3 8:23) — McCarthy 55-yard pass to Davis Delmage, Mullette PAT good

KEL (Q3 1:46) — Letteer 1-yard run, Smith PAT good

MV (Q4 11:28) — McCarthy 10-yard pass to Chen, Mullette PAT good

MV (Q4 4:35) — Letteer 61-yard pass to Nick Johnson, Mullette PAT good

MV (Q4 3:08) — Safety (Snap out of end zone)

Team Stats MV KEL

Rushing Yards 229 39

Passing Yards 186 244

Total Yards 415 283

Comp-Att-Int 9-17-1 16-28-2

Fumbles/Lost 5/1 5/0

Penalties/Yards 8/49 3/25

Individual Stats

Rushing: KEL — Hunter Letteer 9/33, Conner Noah 13/15, Colby Cooper 2/6, Nate Lonner 1/0; MV — Riley McCarthey 15/121, Zack Gable 9/79, Kevin Chen 4/25, Valike Tamakloe 3/9, Porter Drake 3/9

Passing: KEL — Letteer 16-26/244; MV — McCarthey 9/17/186

Receiver: KEL — Nick Miller 5/110, Cooper 8/91, Jaden Kay 2/32, Teagan Conners 1/11; MV — Nick Johnson 3/75, Davis Delmage 2/66, Chen 2/28, Jacob Martin 2/17.

Mark Morris vs Hudson’s Bay

At Longview

MONARCHS 15, EAGLES 8

Hudson’s Bay 0 8 0 0 — 8

Mark Morris 7 8 0 0 — 15

Scoring Summary

MM — (00:02 1Q) George Mosier 6-yard run; Kellen Desibiens kick

MM — Deacon Dietz 90-yard punt return; Desbiens pass to Mosier

HB — Jamarion Hinton 6-yard run; Raven Barnes run

Team Stats HB MM

Rushing Yards 121 90

Passing Yards 16 92

Total Yards 137 182

Comp-Att-Int 4-17-16 7-12-92

Fumbles/Lost 2/0 4/3

Individual Stats

Rushing: HB — Barnes 10/50, Hinton 14/90; MM — Mosier 7/43, Huhta 9/20

Passing: HB — Castillo 3-9/9, Barnes 1-8/7; MM — Jared Noel 7-12/92

Receiving: HB —Hinton 2/7; MM — Dietz 2/37, Langston Bartell 2/45, Jamison Watson 1/18

Columbia River vs R.A. Long

At Vancouver

RIVER 52, LUMBERJACKS 7

R.A. Long 0 0 0 7 — 7

Columbia River 14 35 0 3 — 52

Scoring summary

CR - Keith Blau 19-yard pass from Mason Priddy (Cade Lujan kick)

CR - Dylan Kier 1-yard run (Lujan kick)

CR - Priddy 17-yard run (Lujan kick)

CR - Blau 15-yard pass from Priddy (Lujan kick)

CR - Eddie Hockhalter 5-yard run (Lujan kick)

CR - Blau 48-yard pass from Priddy (Lujan kick)

CR - Max Strutevant 4-yard pass from Priddy (Lujan kick)

CR - Lujan 23-yard FG

RAL - Jamond Harris II 60-yard pass from Shaun Mize (Juan Reyes Zepeda kick)

Team Stats RAL CR

Rushing Yards 58 102

Passing Yards 66 249

Total Yards 124 351

Comp-Att 5-19 19-27

Individual Stats

Rushing: CR — Kier 10/53, Hockhalter 3/19, Priddy 1/17, Sturtevant 1/8, Kaden MacDonald 2/5; RAL — Shaun Mize 7/55, Jake Anderson 1/3.

Passing: CR — Priddy 17-24/243, Adam Watts 2-3/6; RAL — Mize 5-19/66.

Receiving: CR — Blau 4/94, Sturtevant 4/62, Adam Huerena 3/25, Lujan 1/25, Shawn Rain 2/13, Victor Flores 1/8, Kier 1/8, Aden Flores 1/4, Hockhalter 1/4; RAL — Harris 2/64, Israel Rutherford 1/1, Gage Kotera 1/1.

Ilwaco vs North Beach 

At Ilwaco

FISHERMEN 41, HYAKS 14

N. Beach    0 6 8 0    — 14

Ilwaco    20 6 8 7    —41

Scoring Summary

    ILW — Dylan Simonson run

    ILW — Jacobi Johnson fumble recovery

    ILW — Simonson 40-yard pass to Kaemon Sawa

    N.B. — TD

    ILW — Jackson Wilkin 40-yard run

    N.B. — TD

    ILW — Wilkin 2-yard run   

    ILW — Simonson 15-yard run; kick good

