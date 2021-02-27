LOCAL AGATE

SLOWPITCH SOFTBALL
At R.A. Long
LUMBERJILLS 14, EAGLES 3
Hudson’s Bay 011 10X X — 3 6 6
R.A. Long 053 6XX X — 14 11 0
Batteries: Hudson’s Bay — N/A. R.A. Long — Tammy Smith and Hannah Tornow.
FOOTBALL
Kelso vs Mt. View
At Kelso
Thunder 37, Hilanders 21
Mountain View 0 14 7 16 — 37
Kelso 7 7 7 0 — 21
Scoring summary
KEL (Q1 1:14) — Hunter Letteer 9-yard pass to Colby Cooper, Mason Smith PAT good
MV (Q2 11:01) — Riley McCarthy 11-yard run, Jude Mullette PAT good
MV (Q2 8:38) — McCarthy 18-yard pass to Kevin Chen, Mullette PAT good
KEL (Q2 7:40) — Letteer 81-yard pass to Nick Miller, Smith PAT good
MV (Q3 8:23) — McCarthy 55-yard pass to Davis Delmage, Mullette PAT good
KEL (Q3 1:46) — Letteer 1-yard run, Smith PAT good
MV (Q4 11:28) — McCarthy 10-yard pass to Chen, Mullette PAT good
MV (Q4 4:35) — Letteer 61-yard pass to Nick Johnson, Mullette PAT good
MV (Q4 3:08) — Safety (Snap out of end zone)
Team Stats MV KEL
Rushing Yards 229 39
Passing Yards 186 244
Total Yards 415 283
Comp-Att-Int 9-17-1 16-28-2
Fumbles/Lost 5/1 5/0
Penalties/Yards 8/49 3/25
Individual Stats
Rushing: KEL — Hunter Letteer 9/33, Conner Noah 13/15, Colby Cooper 2/6, Nate Lonner 1/0; MV — Riley McCarthey 15/121, Zack Gable 9/79, Kevin Chen 4/25, Valike Tamakloe 3/9, Porter Drake 3/9
Passing: KEL — Letteer 16-26/244; MV — McCarthey 9/17/186
Receiver: KEL — Nick Miller 5/110, Cooper 8/91, Jaden Kay 2/32, Teagan Conners 1/11; MV — Nick Johnson 3/75, Davis Delmage 2/66, Chen 2/28, Jacob Martin 2/17.
Mark Morris vs Hudson’s Bay
At Longview
MONARCHS 15, EAGLES 8
Hudson’s Bay 0 8 0 0 — 8
Mark Morris 7 8 0 0 — 15
Scoring Summary
MM — (00:02 1Q) George Mosier 6-yard run; Kellen Desibiens kick
MM — Deacon Dietz 90-yard punt return; Desbiens pass to Mosier
HB — Jamarion Hinton 6-yard run; Raven Barnes run
Team Stats HB MM
Rushing Yards 121 90
Passing Yards 16 92
Total Yards 137 182
Comp-Att-Int 4-17-16 7-12-92
Fumbles/Lost 2/0 4/3
Individual Stats
Rushing: HB — Barnes 10/50, Hinton 14/90; MM — Mosier 7/43, Huhta 9/20
Passing: HB — Castillo 3-9/9, Barnes 1-8/7; MM — Jared Noel 7-12/92
Receiving: HB —Hinton 2/7; MM — Dietz 2/37, Langston Bartell 2/45, Jamison Watson 1/18
Columbia River vs R.A. Long
At Vancouver
RIVER 52, LUMBERJACKS 7
R.A. Long 0 0 0 7 — 7
Columbia River 14 35 0 3 — 52
Scoring summary
CR - Keith Blau 19-yard pass from Mason Priddy (Cade Lujan kick)
CR - Dylan Kier 1-yard run (Lujan kick)
CR - Priddy 17-yard run (Lujan kick)
CR - Blau 15-yard pass from Priddy (Lujan kick)
CR - Eddie Hockhalter 5-yard run (Lujan kick)
CR - Blau 48-yard pass from Priddy (Lujan kick)
CR - Max Strutevant 4-yard pass from Priddy (Lujan kick)
CR - Lujan 23-yard FG
RAL - Jamond Harris II 60-yard pass from Shaun Mize (Juan Reyes Zepeda kick)
Team Stats RAL CR
Rushing Yards 58 102
Passing Yards 66 249
Total Yards 124 351
Comp-Att 5-19 19-27
Individual Stats
Rushing: CR — Kier 10/53, Hockhalter 3/19, Priddy 1/17, Sturtevant 1/8, Kaden MacDonald 2/5; RAL — Shaun Mize 7/55, Jake Anderson 1/3.
Passing: CR — Priddy 17-24/243, Adam Watts 2-3/6; RAL — Mize 5-19/66.
Receiving: CR — Blau 4/94, Sturtevant 4/62, Adam Huerena 3/25, Lujan 1/25, Shawn Rain 2/13, Victor Flores 1/8, Kier 1/8, Aden Flores 1/4, Hockhalter 1/4; RAL — Harris 2/64, Israel Rutherford 1/1, Gage Kotera 1/1.
Ilwaco vs North Beach
At Ilwaco
FISHERMEN 41, HYAKS 14
N. Beach 0 6 8 0 — 14
Ilwaco 20 6 8 7 —41
Scoring Summary
ILW — Dylan Simonson run
ILW — Jacobi Johnson fumble recovery
ILW — Simonson 40-yard pass to Kaemon Sawa
N.B. — TD
ILW — Jackson Wilkin 40-yard run
N.B. — TD
ILW — Wilkin 2-yard run
ILW — Simonson 15-yard run; kick good