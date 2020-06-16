Woodland team selected a National Model of Excellence

Miller is quoted in the press release as saying she couldn’t be prouder of the entire chapter members who took part in activities throughout the year.

“I truly believe in this student leadership organization because I have seen firsthand the opportunity for growth it brings to students who participate,” she is quoted in the release.

For Miller to receive the National Adviser of the Year award, she was evaluated on how she included SkillsUSA Framework into her classroom curriculum as well as how she incorporated it into the chapter’s activities.

She said the SkillsUSA components fit naturally into the school’s CTE program because they provide the building blocks for any strong program.

“By focusing on the framework, the team becomes very intentional about planning our program of work for the year, looking at all of the activities we plan to do to ensure they align with the framework,” she is quoted in the release.

That framework consists of personal skills, workplace skills and technical skills, all grounded in academics.