Woodland team selected a National Model of Excellence

The Woodland SkillsUSA team recently was chosen one of 24 National Models of Excellence, the highest honor awarded by the organization.
SkillsUSA is “a United States career and technical student organization serving more than 395,000 high school, college and middle school students and professional members enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations,” according to the organization’s website.
In addition, the Woodland team’s adviser and school CTE (Career and Technical Education) teacher, Kimberly Miller, was named National Adviser of the Year for Region 5, which encompasses 12 states and territories, according to a press release from Woodland Public Schools.
The Woodland team was chosen for the award after recently competing at the regional level, placing first in state and winning the Washington State Chapter of Distinction Gold Medal, which qualifies the team to compete at the national level, notes the press release.
The team demonstrated service orientation and job-specific skills in three areas: computer and technology literacy, safety and health, and professional development.
Four team members, Caitlin Nelson, Katelyn Paulson, Oliver Rosa and Nansi Valenzuela, wrote the team goals and documented the activities sponsored by the chapter throughout the year.
Miller is quoted in the press release as saying she couldn’t be prouder of the entire chapter members who took part in activities throughout the year.
“I truly believe in this student leadership organization because I have seen firsthand the opportunity for growth it brings to students who participate,” she is quoted in the release.
For Miller to receive the National Adviser of the Year award, she was evaluated on how she included SkillsUSA Framework into her classroom curriculum as well as how she incorporated it into the chapter’s activities.
She said the SkillsUSA components fit naturally into the school’s CTE program because they provide the building blocks for any strong program.
“By focusing on the framework, the team becomes very intentional about planning our program of work for the year, looking at all of the activities we plan to do to ensure they align with the framework,” she is quoted in the release.
That framework consists of personal skills, workplace skills and technical skills, all grounded in academics.
A panel of judges at the national level will this month evaluate the 24 Models of Excellence honorees to choose one chapter for the top honors. Each chapter will be evaluated on its goals, plan of action, results and SkillsUSA framework integration followed by interviews with each finalist chapter and adviser conducted by business and industry partners.
Two Woodland students, Katelyn Paulson and Nansi Valenzuela will represent the chapter and virtually compete at the nationals.
Woodland High School students interested in joining SkillsUSA are encouraged to send Miller an email at millerk@woodlandschools.org or visit the SkillsUS website at www.skillsusa.org for details about the organization.
