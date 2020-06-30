Woodland Public Schools employees recognized

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven Woodland Public Schools employees recently were recognized with Employee of Excellence Awards for “going above and beyond the call of duty.”

Each year, WPS staff and members of the community nominate employees for the awards.

The employees are recognized for creating a positive, caring and productive school environment through exceptional effort, dedication or performance in their areas of responsibility, according to a press release from WPS.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide closure of schools, the honorees were not recognized during the traditional end-of-the-year staff luncheon.

The awardees are Bertha Bourke, Donna Carnes, Pamela “Pam” Dietrich, Nicole Galloway and Kim Gustanis. Two other people also were honored who are not school district employees, but who are contractors. They are “Communications Champ” Eric Jacobson and “Rock Star Lunch Lady” Laura Perry.

Each of the recipients received special visits from Superintendent Michael Green, Assistant Superintendent Asha Riley and Human Resources Director Vicky Barnes who gave each honoree balloons and a plaque recognizing their contributions.

A comment on each honoree