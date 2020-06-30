Woodland Public Schools employees recognized

Seven Woodland Public Schools employees recently were recognized with Employee of Excellence Awards for “going above and beyond the call of duty.”
Each year, WPS staff and members of the community nominate employees for the awards.
The employees are recognized for creating a positive, caring and productive school environment through exceptional effort, dedication or performance in their areas of responsibility, according to a press release from WPS.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the statewide closure of schools, the honorees were not recognized during the traditional end-of-the-year staff luncheon.
The awardees are Bertha Bourke, Donna Carnes, Pamela “Pam” Dietrich, Nicole Galloway and Kim Gustanis. Two other people also were honored who are not school district employees, but who are contractors. They are “Communications Champ” Eric Jacobson and “Rock Star Lunch Lady” Laura Perry.
Each of the recipients received special visits from Superintendent Michael Green, Assistant Superintendent Asha Riley and Human Resources Director Vicky Barnes who gave each honoree balloons and a plaque recognizing their contributions.
A comment on each honoree
Bertha Bourke
- : “Bertha has worked her tail off every day getting the proper number of meals ready and getting them on the buses, loading and unloading, all while coming up with ideas to make the system more efficient — the list goes on!”
Donna Carnes
- : “Donna doesn’t withhold her knowledge and experiences, but instead imparts her knowledge and experiences with other drivers whenever possible to help serve students in the charge of all KWRL drives.”
Pam Dietrich
- : “Pam is a true advocate for the needs of her students and their families.”
Kim Gustainis
- : “Kim does everything while maintaining the utmost professionalism with an infectious, positive attitude.”
Nicole Galloway
- : “Nicole is calm, collected, and sharp. There is literally no problem that she cannot help with or fix.”
Eric Jacobson: “Eric invested countless ours ensuring our community of students, staff, and parents had answers to critical questions in uncertain times.”
Laura Perry: Coordinating the food service delivery since the shutdown, Laura has been an absolute rock star and I can’t sing her praises enough.”
