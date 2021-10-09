Woodland Child Care Clinic receives $50,000 grant from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe

The Woodland Child Care program recently received a $50,000 grant from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.
The program through Woodland Public Schools provides before- and after-school care for children at both elementary schools with a variation of the program offering services at Yale Elementary, the district’s remote school located in Ariel, Washington, according to a press release.
More than 120 students are served among the campuses, Melissa “Missy” Sorensen said in a prepared statement from WPS.
“Our mission is to provide a caring and nurturing environment to all children,” she said.
She was approached by the school district’s community liaison in 1999 and was asked if she would run a before- and after-school child care program for the district.
“Woodland has always needed more child care options, so I said ‘yes,’ and since Woodland has continued to grow, the need for child care has increased with that growth.”
Child care costs have increased over time and the COVID-19 pandemic compounded the issue with child care programs closing in March 2020 throughout the state and country, notes the release.
“With the support of the school board and our district administrators, WCC reopened its doors for full-day care in June 2020 and supported virtual learning for students,” Sorenson said.
She noted they had to hire extra staff to maintain small group sizes and manage the additional health protocols presented by the pandemic which was made even more costly due to lower attendance rates resulting in less revenue.
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe over the past two years has awarded the WCC two grants.
“These substantial grants provide funds to hire staff, maintain our playground facilities, replace failing equipment (most recently a refrigerator) as well as purchase personal protective equipment, craft supplies and toys,” Sorenson said.
“The support of the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has been instrumental in allowing the WCC to operate and provide child care services to the children and families of the Woodland community,” she said, adding “we are so grateful for their ongoing generosity and support of both the WCC and Woodland Public Schools.”