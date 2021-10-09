Woodland Child Care Clinic receives $50,000 grant from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe

The Woodland Child Care program recently received a $50,000 grant from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe.

The program through Woodland Public Schools provides before- and after-school care for children at both elementary schools with a variation of the program offering services at Yale Elementary, the district’s remote school located in Ariel, Washington, according to a press release.

More than 120 students are served among the campuses, Melissa “Missy” Sorensen said in a prepared statement from WPS.

“Our mission is to provide a caring and nurturing environment to all children,” she said.

She was approached by the school district’s community liaison in 1999 and was asked if she would run a before- and after-school child care program for the district.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Woodland has always needed more child care options, so I said ‘yes,’ and since Woodland has continued to grow, the need for child care has increased with that growth.”

Child care costs have increased over time and the COVID-19 pandemic compounded the issue with child care programs closing in March 2020 throughout the state and country, notes the release.