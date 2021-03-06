 Skip to main content
Winlock Middle School honor roll
Winlock Middle School honor roll

The Winlock Middle School principal’s and honor’s list for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.

Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.

4.0 grade-point average

Eighth grade: Taylor Bonds and Lincoln Ruiz.

Seventh grade: Jamel Ghazali.

Sixth grade: Oliver Lindsey, Mason Ruiz, Jacob Trodahl and Kaitlyn Waggoner.

3.99-3.5

Eighth grade: Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Mateo Leon, Kyndra Forler, Christian Uhri, Zaiah Vesikuru, Almir Ramirez-Montes, Evan Sanchez and Elizabeth Gustafson.

Seventh grade: Shane Wantaja, Storm Keene, Wyatt Bellikka, Adiel Cisneros, Hailey Schwarz, Bella Thomas-Wilfong, Landen Ayres, Herbert Reddick, Landon Russell, Jocelyne Gutierrez Villanueva, Cali Geehan and Madalyn Emmett.

Sixth grade: Emilio Martinez Ziese Wilkins, Romario Mejia, Liliana Wisner, Ellexia Butterworth, Jackson Emmett, Leonel Cardenas Hernandez, Natalie Dupree, Graciela Hernandez, and Aiona Miller.

3.49-3.0

Eighth grade: Alexis Shepardson, Nevaeh Smith, Joseph Lockwood, Selena Galarza Perez, Lilyann Shaddon, Mayson Miller, Justin Allman, Clifford Norris, Todd Windham, Lacey Allen and Vanessa Cruz Guijosa.

Seventh grade: Oscar Silvestre, Hailey Goodrich, Arean Thapa, Esperanza Gullickson, James Cusson, Luis Hernandez Martinez, Elijah Luurs, Jesus Lamas Vera and Ernesto Cruz Carrillo.

Sixth grade: Angela Garcia-Cruz, Elliegene Morhous, Felipe Garcia Torres and Claire Pinkerton.

