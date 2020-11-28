Winlock Middle School honor roll

The Winlock Middle School principal’s and honor’s list for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.
Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.
4.0 grade-point average
Seventh grade: Jamel Ghazali and Storm Keene.
Sixth grade: Mason Ruiz and Jacob Trodahl.
3.99-3.5
Eighth grade: Taylor Bonds, Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Kyndra Forler, Elizabeth Gustafson, Leon Mateo, Almir Ramirez-Montes, Lincoln Ruiz, Evan Sanchez, Nevaeh Smith and Uhri Christian.
Seventh grade: Landen Ayres, Wyatt Bellikka, Adiel Cisneros, Cali Geehan, Hailey Goodrich, Esperanza Gullickson, Jocelyne Gutierrrez Villanueva, Trent Poirrier, Herbert Reddick, Landon Russell, Hailey Schwarz, Oscar Silvestre, Bella Thomas-Wilfong and Shane Wantaja.
Sixth grade: Leonel Cardenas Hernandez, Jackson Emmett, Angela Garcia-Cruz, Oliver Lindsey, Emilio Martinez Ziese Wilkins, Romario Mejia and Kenya Smith.
3.49-3.0
Eighth grade: Selena Galarza Perez, Joseph Lockwood, Mayson Miller, Alexis Shepardson, Alexa Spalding and Todd Windham.
Seventh grade: Pattijo Bouge, Jonathan Gonzalez Navarro, Jesus Lamas Vera, Kyrin Meehan and Abigail Norwood.
Sixth grade: Ellexia Butterworth, Felipe Garcia Torres, Friedrich Patching, Claire Pinkerton, Ann Reddick, Lillian Wisner and Topher Ybarra.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!