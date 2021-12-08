Winlock Middle School honor roll

The Winlock Middle School principal’s and honor’s list for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.
Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.
4.0 grade-point average
Eighth grade: Bria Schlecht.
Seventh grade: Jackson Emmett, Claire Pinkerton, Mason Ruiz and Blake Williquette.
Sixth grade: Jesse Allman, Ellie Amburgy, Jacey Bellikka, Janae Bellikka, Lila Howell, Isaac Parmantier and Riley Ruiz.
3.99-3.5
Eighth grade: Nevaeh Ammons, Tripton Barham, Wyatt Bellikka, Adiel Cisneros, James Cusson, Madalyn Emmett, Cali Geehan, Jamel Ghazali, Jonathan Gonzalez Navarro, Hailey Goodrich, Esperanza Gullickson, Jocelyne Gutierrez Villaneuva, Sally Hallstrom, Storme Keene, Alesseondra Montes, Ashton Nichols, Trent Poirrier, Carter Sawyer Swofford, Broc Schlecht, Hailey Schwarz, Carter Svenson, Bella Thomas-Wilfong and Shane Wantaja.
Seventh grade: Lillian Brown, Leonel Cardenas Hernandez, Dakota Fox, Angela Garcia-Cruz, Caleb Kohler, Emilio Martinez Ziese Wilkins, Elliegene Morhous, Friedrich Patching, Geovanni Sanchez Hipatl, Jacob Trodahl and Topher Ybarra.
Sixth grade: Kyriah Ammons, Angel Cruz Carrillo, Molly Dalke, Axel Eitel, Andrew Gaylor, Alejandro Gonzalez Figueroa, Madison Hoven, Emmalyn Hunter, Aliyah Husser, Maddyson Kautenberg, Brody Lawrence, Ellee Leon, Mandy Miller, Sumayya Mohsin, Josiah Montes Jimenez, Cullan Palen-McBee, Juanita Passmore, Jaxyn Pelagio, Kiana Petersen, Drake Schaefer, Cody Schwarz, Alexis Swenson, Kaylie Terry, Addyson Turner and Joanie Wantaja.
3.49-3.0
Eighth grade: Isaac Blanksma, Brooklynn Bradshaw, Ernesto Cruz Carrillo, Jacob Horne, Ashton Johnson, Aaliyah Kelley, Nelly Massie, Kyrin Meehan, Abigail Miller, Matthew Morris, Rebbeka Munoz, Abigail Norwood, Casey Potterton, Jasmine Shepherd, Oscar Sylvestre, Arean Thapa and Grace Tover.
Seventh grade: Ahryahnna Bare, Makenna Blair, Ellexia Butterworth, Kendyl Guenther, Graciela Hernandez, William Reid, Jamie Saunders, Myles Schlecht, Jesus Soloria Jr. and Gracie Van De Grift.
Sixth grade: Kyla Boyer, Colton Crow, Alilet Cuadra Galarza, Alohilani Erece, Mary Jane Franke, Anthony Hernandez Ayala, Angila Howard, Aiden Nichols, Gianncarlo Nunez-Navarro, Amauri Ramirez, Jazlyn Silvestre and Maya Vesikuru.