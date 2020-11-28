Winlock High School honor roll

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.
Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.
4.0 grade-point average
12th grade: Landon Tiemens, Camie Valentine and Elizabeth Wolfe.
11th grade: Josmely Cruz Ramirez, Rozalyn Lamphier, Tallen Lofberg, Collin Regalado and Taylor Tait.
Ninth grade: Charlee Connelly.
3.99-3.5
12th grade: Jayme Arthur-Thomas, Edgar Barragan Chavez, Alicia Clevenger, Joshua Cureton, Faith Deans, Michael Heikkila, Karlie Jones, Dorian King, Alexis Quezada, Heriberto Regino, Luis Sanchez, Alijha Sander, Matthew Thornley, William Velazco, Joseph Welch and Kiah Winter.
11th grade: Alexa Barragan Chavez, Maia Chaney, Addison Hall, Trinity Landis, Nolan Swofford, Mistica Valencia, Madison Vigre and Reilyn Yarbrough.
10th grade: Alyssa Allbritton, Xavier Barragan, Bradley Bellikka, Jay Crow, DJ Harrell, Madisen Keatley, Natasha Patton, Kiya Peppers and Aaron Sanchez.
Ninth grade: Sara Beaber, Donnie Butterton, Enrique Castaneda-Hauge, Grace Cotton, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Sara Gabbert, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Abby Hallstrom, Kindyl Kelly, Emily Leikute, Raegan Lester, Rosie Meade, Noor Mohsin, Jolette Nunez-Navarro, Yaretsi Silvestre, Kylee Smith and Lakoda South.
3.49-3.0
12th grade: Logan Bennett, Calysta Bonnewell, Alicia Del Peso, Kaitlynn Mitchell, Abraham Mohsin, Yoreli Ramirez Montes, Abigale Stephens, Austin Trodahl, Javin Turner.
11th grade: Marissa Boylan, Kay-Lee Butterton, Cheyenne Campos-Castaneda, Jacob Cory, Maggie Maddox, Mekhi Morlin, Neal Patching, Caleb Richendollar and Reese Roberts.
10th grade: Kyle Akin, Devon Carson, Noel Contreras Barron, Adriane Cram, Miriam Mohsin, Charlyn Sammy, Payton Sickles, Keith Tippery, Jocelyn Velazco.
Ninth grade: Kylie Bellikka, Julian Camps, Julian Franke, Jenifer Galarza, Brianna Ochoa, Madison Pelagio, Pablo Regino, Madison Rohman, Romi Smith and Jack Tieme.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!