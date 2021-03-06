 Skip to main content
Winlock High School honor roll
Winlock Middle School honor roll

Winlock High School honor roll

Honor roll logo

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.

Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.

4.0 grade-point average

12th grade: Samuel Howsden and Landon Tiemens.

11th grade: Josmely Cruz Ramirez, Addison Hall, Rozalyn Lamphier and Taylor Tait.

10th grade: Jay Crow.

Ninth grade: Charlee Connelly.

3.99-3.5

12th grade: Camie Valentine, Heriberto Regino, Michael Heikkila, Joseph Welch, Edgar Barragan Chavez, Faith Deans, Matthew Thornley, Alicia Clevenger, William Velazco, Alexis Quezada,Kiah Winter and Abraham Mohsin.

11th grade: Maia Chaney, Mistica Valencia, Savannah Cline, Madison Vigre, Alexa Barragan Chavez, Reilyn Yarbough, Collin Regalado, Mekhi Morlin and Trinity Landis.

10th grade: Aaron Sanchez, Xavier Barragan, Bradley Bellikka, Kiya Peppers, Natasha Patton and DJ Harrell.

Ninth grade: Donnie Butterton, Jenifer Galarza, Rosie Meade, Sara BeaBer, Emily Leikute, Jolette Nunez-Navarro, Jack Tiemens, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Noor Mohsin, Kylee Smith, Kindyl Kelly, Raegan Lester, Grace Cotton, Chase Trodahl, Sara Gabbert and Enrique Castaneda-Hauge.

3.49-3.0

12th grade: Karlie Jones, Dorian King, Austin Trodahl, Javin Turner, Kaitlynn Mitchell, Tianna Bornstein-Cook and Jayme Arthur-Thompson.

11th grade: Tallen Lofberg, Isaac Ramirez, Ian Zucati, Neal Patching, Maggie Maddox, Cheyenne Campos-Castaneda, Nolan Swofford, Christopher Heikkila, Jacob Cory and Gabriela Cruz Guijosa.

10th grade: Devon Carson, Payton Sickles, Jocelyn Velazco, Keith Tippery, Aleena Nava, Noel Contreras Barron, Miriam Mohsin and Alyssa Allbritton.

Ninth grade: Kylie Bellikka, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Lakoda South, Addyson Lohman, Madison Rohman, Yaretsi Silvestre, Julian Camps and Pablo Regino.

