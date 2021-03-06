Winlock High School honor roll

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.
Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.
4.0 grade-point average
12th grade: Samuel Howsden and Landon Tiemens.
11th grade: Josmely Cruz Ramirez, Addison Hall, Rozalyn Lamphier and Taylor Tait.
10th grade: Jay Crow.
Ninth grade: Charlee Connelly.
3.99-3.5
12th grade: Camie Valentine, Heriberto Regino, Michael Heikkila, Joseph Welch, Edgar Barragan Chavez, Faith Deans, Matthew Thornley, Alicia Clevenger, William Velazco, Alexis Quezada,Kiah Winter and Abraham Mohsin.
11th grade: Maia Chaney, Mistica Valencia, Savannah Cline, Madison Vigre, Alexa Barragan Chavez, Reilyn Yarbough, Collin Regalado, Mekhi Morlin and Trinity Landis.
10th grade: Aaron Sanchez, Xavier Barragan, Bradley Bellikka, Kiya Peppers, Natasha Patton and DJ Harrell.
Ninth grade: Donnie Butterton, Jenifer Galarza, Rosie Meade, Sara BeaBer, Emily Leikute, Jolette Nunez-Navarro, Jack Tiemens, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Noor Mohsin, Kylee Smith, Kindyl Kelly, Raegan Lester, Grace Cotton, Chase Trodahl, Sara Gabbert and Enrique Castaneda-Hauge.
3.49-3.0
12th grade: Karlie Jones, Dorian King, Austin Trodahl, Javin Turner, Kaitlynn Mitchell, Tianna Bornstein-Cook and Jayme Arthur-Thompson.
11th grade: Tallen Lofberg, Isaac Ramirez, Ian Zucati, Neal Patching, Maggie Maddox, Cheyenne Campos-Castaneda, Nolan Swofford, Christopher Heikkila, Jacob Cory and Gabriela Cruz Guijosa.
10th grade: Devon Carson, Payton Sickles, Jocelyn Velazco, Keith Tippery, Aleena Nava, Noel Contreras Barron, Miriam Mohsin and Alyssa Allbritton.
Ninth grade: Kylie Bellikka, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Lakoda South, Addyson Lohman, Madison Rohman, Yaretsi Silvestre, Julian Camps and Pablo Regino.