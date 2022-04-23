Winlock High School honor roll

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.
Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.
4.0 grade-point average
12th grade: Jacob Cory, Addison Hall, Taylor Ruiz and Madison Vigre.
11th grade: Natasha Patton.
10th grade: Sara Beaber, Charlee Connelly, Keegan Husser and Jolette Nunez-Navaro.
Ninth grade: Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Natalie Jackson, Jadin Landry, Mayson Miller, Mariah Pacho and Lincoln Ruiz.
3.99-3.5
12th grade: Mekhi Morlin, Mistica Valencia, Maia Chaney, Neal Patching, Rodrigo Perales-Casas, Matthew Turner, Donovan Scudder, Raen Yarbrough, Savannah Cline and Maggie Maddox.
11th grade: Miriam Mohsin, DJ Kaija, Payton Sickles, Gabriel Lay, Maria Dengler, Devon Carson and Kiya Peppers.
10th grade: Sara Gabbert, Madison Rohman, Noor Mohsin, Grace Cotton, Donnie Butterton, Romi Smith, Emily Leikute, Raegan Lester and Yaretsi Silvestre.
Ninth grade: Kyleigh Creach, Nevaeh Smith, Mateo Leon, Clifford Norris, Jasmine Solorio, Christian Uhri, Alfonso Barragan-Cruz, Logan Buckner and Evan Sanchez.
3.49-3.0
12th grade: Caleb Richendollar, Rylei Krusmark, Samanth Anderson and Josmely Cruz Ramirez.
11th grade: Kyle Akin, Trevor Twiggs, Eli Maddox, Adriane Cram, Angel Ahner and Daven Kelly.
10th grade: Brianna Ochoa, Enrique Castaneda-Hauge, Julian Camps, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Chase Trodahl, Erick Gaylor, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Abby Hallstrom and Kylee Smith.
Ninth grade: Kyndra Forler, Taylor Bonds, Dru Schlecht, Almir Ramirez-Montes and Marisa Del Peso.