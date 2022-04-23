 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Winlock Middle School honor roll

Winlock High School honor roll

  • 0
Honor roll logo

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the third quarter of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.

Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.

4.0 grade-point average

12th grade: Jacob Cory, Addison Hall, Taylor Ruiz and Madison Vigre.

11th grade: Natasha Patton.

10th grade: Sara Beaber, Charlee Connelly, Keegan Husser and Jolette Nunez-Navaro.

Ninth grade: Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Natalie Jackson, Jadin Landry, Mayson Miller, Mariah Pacho and Lincoln Ruiz.

3.99-3.5

12th grade: Mekhi Morlin, Mistica Valencia, Maia Chaney, Neal Patching, Rodrigo Perales-Casas, Matthew Turner, Donovan Scudder, Raen Yarbrough, Savannah Cline and Maggie Maddox.

People are also reading…

11th grade: Miriam Mohsin, DJ Kaija, Payton Sickles, Gabriel Lay, Maria Dengler, Devon Carson and Kiya Peppers.

10th grade: Sara Gabbert, Madison Rohman, Noor Mohsin, Grace Cotton, Donnie Butterton, Romi Smith, Emily Leikute, Raegan Lester and Yaretsi Silvestre.

Ninth grade: Kyleigh Creach, Nevaeh Smith, Mateo Leon, Clifford Norris, Jasmine Solorio, Christian Uhri, Alfonso Barragan-Cruz, Logan Buckner and Evan Sanchez.

3.49-3.0

12th grade: Caleb Richendollar, Rylei Krusmark, Samanth Anderson and Josmely Cruz Ramirez.

11th grade: Kyle Akin, Trevor Twiggs, Eli Maddox, Adriane Cram, Angel Ahner and Daven Kelly.

10th grade: Brianna Ochoa, Enrique Castaneda-Hauge, Julian Camps, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Chase Trodahl, Erick Gaylor, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Abby Hallstrom and Kylee Smith.

Ninth grade: Kyndra Forler, Taylor Bonds, Dru Schlecht, Almir Ramirez-Montes and Marisa Del Peso.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices

Beebe — Janice Marie, 75 of Longview, died April 16 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Death Notices

Fiest — Donna Jean, 88, of Toutle, died April 17 at home. Columbia Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

Death Notices

Goodrich — Dale D., 40, of Castle Rock, died April 14. Cattermole Funeral Home, Winlock.

Death Notices

Amerine — Robert E., 72, of Woodland, died April 12. All County Cremation and Burial Service.

Death Notices

Knowles — Lonnie C., 48, of Longview, died April 11 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, Vancouver. Cascadia Cremation and Burial Services.

Watch Now: Related Video

Why it's important to use sunscreen all year round

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News