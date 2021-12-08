Winlock High School honor roll

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.
Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.
4.0 grade-point average
12th grade: Jacob Cory, Addison Hall, Taylor Ruiz, Matthew Turner and Madison Vigre.
11th grade: Aleka Palen-McBee.
Ninth grade: Mayson Miller and Mariah Pacho.
3.99-3.5
12th grade: Samantha Anderson, Marissa Boylan, Maia Chaney, Maggie Maddox, Mekhi Morlin, Neal Patching, Sylvia Sanchez, Mistica Valencia and Reilyn Yarbrough.
11th grade: Devon Carson, Adriane Cram, Maria Dengler, Nathaniel Gerger, DJ Harrell, Andres Nava, Natasha Patton, Kiya Peppers and Trevor Twiggs.
10th grade: Sara Beaber, Julian Camps, Charlee Connelly, Grace Cotton, Sara Gabbert, Raegan Lester, Noor Mohsin, Jolette Nunez-Navarro, Madison Rohman and Romi Smith.
Ninth grade: Alfonso Barragan-Cruz, Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Kyndra Forler, Natalie Jackson, Jadin Landry, Mateo Leon, Carter Nash, Clifford Norris, Almir Ramirez-Montes, Lincoln Ruiz, Evan Sanchez, Nevaeh Smith, Jasmine Solorio and Christian Uhri.
3.49-3.0
12th grade: Spencer Butterton, Savannah Cline, Gabriela Cruz Guijosa, Josmely Cruz Ramirez, Rylei Krusmark, Reggie Lamphier, Trinity Landis, Rodrigo Perales-Casas, Collin Regalado, Reese Roberts, Nolan Swofford and Citali Velazco.
11th grade: Austin Allen, Alfredo Alvarado, Zane Carson, Victor Gonzalez Figueroa, Madisen Keatley, Chloe Miller, Miriam Mohsin, Chase Scofield, Payton Sickles and Keith Tippery.
10th grade: Kylie Bellikka, Donnie Butterton, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Nevaeh Freitas, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Emily Leikute, Addyson Lohman, Pablo Regino, Kylee Smith, Ricky Thompson, Chase Trodahl and Nazira Valencia.
Ninth grade: Lacey Allen, Justin Allman, Taylor Bonds, Melody Boydstun, Gonzalo Contreras-Molina, Kyleigh Creach, Vanessa Cruz Guijosa, Bailey Gelder, Elizabeth Gustafson, Alexander Kaija, Wyatt Keatley, Abigail Keeler, Gabriella Marquina, Dru Schlecht and Tayla Ward Gange.