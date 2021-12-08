 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
Winlock Middle School honor roll

Winlock High School honor roll

  • 0
Honor roll logo

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.

Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.

4.0 grade-point average

12th grade: Jacob Cory, Addison Hall, Taylor Ruiz, Matthew Turner and Madison Vigre.

11th grade: Aleka Palen-McBee.

Ninth grade: Mayson Miller and Mariah Pacho.

3.99-3.5

12th grade: Samantha Anderson, Marissa Boylan, Maia Chaney, Maggie Maddox, Mekhi Morlin, Neal Patching, Sylvia Sanchez, Mistica Valencia and Reilyn Yarbrough. 

11th grade: Devon Carson, Adriane Cram, Maria Dengler, Nathaniel Gerger, DJ Harrell, Andres Nava, Natasha Patton, Kiya Peppers and Trevor Twiggs. 

People are also reading…

10th grade: Sara Beaber, Julian Camps, Charlee Connelly, Grace Cotton, Sara Gabbert, Raegan Lester, Noor Mohsin, Jolette Nunez-Navarro, Madison Rohman and Romi Smith.

Ninth grade: Alfonso Barragan-Cruz, Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Kyndra Forler, Natalie Jackson, Jadin Landry, Mateo Leon, Carter Nash, Clifford Norris, Almir Ramirez-Montes, Lincoln Ruiz, Evan Sanchez, Nevaeh Smith, Jasmine Solorio and Christian Uhri.

3.49-3.0

12th grade: Spencer Butterton, Savannah Cline, Gabriela Cruz Guijosa, Josmely Cruz Ramirez, Rylei Krusmark, Reggie Lamphier, Trinity Landis, Rodrigo Perales-Casas, Collin Regalado, Reese Roberts, Nolan Swofford and Citali Velazco.

11th grade: Austin Allen, Alfredo Alvarado, Zane Carson, Victor Gonzalez Figueroa, Madisen Keatley, Chloe Miller, Miriam Mohsin, Chase Scofield, Payton Sickles and Keith Tippery.

10th grade: Kylie Bellikka, Donnie Butterton, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Nevaeh Freitas, Adriana Garcia Gonzales, Emily Leikute, Addyson Lohman, Pablo Regino, Kylee Smith, Ricky Thompson, Chase Trodahl and Nazira Valencia. 

Ninth grade: Lacey Allen, Justin Allman, Taylor Bonds, Melody Boydstun, Gonzalo Contreras-Molina, Kyleigh Creach, Vanessa Cruz Guijosa, Bailey Gelder, Elizabeth Gustafson, Alexander Kaija, Wyatt Keatley, Abigail Keeler, Gabriella Marquina, Dru Schlecht and Tayla Ward Gange.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death Notices

Coates — Thomas James, 79, of Clatskanie, died Dec. 3 at home. Columbia Funeral Service.

Death Notices

Benson — Mervyn Eugene, 81, of Longview, died Dec. 1 at home. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Death Notice

Simpier — Patricia Alyce, 81 of Longview, died Nov. 26 at the Hospice Care Center. Columbia Funeral Service.

Death Notice

Johnson — Richard C., 84, of Longview, died Dec. 1 at Community Home Health & Hospice. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Mem…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Photos you should always have on your phone

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News